Recep Tayyip Erdogan's daughter Sumeyye Bayraktar is one of the owners of Celebi Aviation. This company handles the security-sensitive ground handling operations at nine airports in India.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's daughter Sumeyye Bayraktar will have to pay the price for Ankara's open support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. The 39-year-old Turkish woman is an entrepreneur and she is one of the owners of Celebi Aviation. This company handles the security-sensitive ground handling operations at nine airports of India- Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Goa, Kochin and Kanpur. Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has cancelled the services of Celebi Airport Services India Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Celebi Aviation.

Government cancels security clearance

If media reports are to be believed, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security joint director (operations) Sunil Yadav revoked the security clearance given to the company on Wednesday with immediate effect. Celebi handles passenger services, load control and flight operation, ramp services and general aviation services.

On its official website, Celebi has said, "celebi’s presence in India grew exponentially with three different entities. Çelebi’s first step into India started off with a joint venture with a mandate to provide comprehensive and world-class services at Mumbai International Airport. Within a year, Çelebi was registered in India to provide ground handling as Çelebi Airport Services India and cargo services as Çelebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India at Delhi International Airport."

It said further, "Within the last 10 years, these two stations have grown to become a total of nine stations in India consisting of Mumbai, Delhi, Cochin, Kannur, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Goa(GOX) and Ahmedabad & Chennai."

(Pakistan Air Force officer inspecting a Bayriktar Akinci drone.)

Bayraktar drones

Erdogan's daughter is married to Turkish businessman Ozdemir Bayraktar’s son, Selcuk Bayraktar. He is the owner of Bayraktar Defense, the company that manufactures the Bayraktar Akinci, the drone. This drone was supplied to Pakistan. The Pakistan Air Force fired more than 500 Byraktar drones at India in two days to hit its important air bases. Though all of these drones were shot down, it exposed the Turkey-Pakistan nexus. It also exposed how Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his family members got benefits of the defense deals.