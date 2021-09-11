Trending#

President Ram Nath Kovind to lay foundation stone for UP National Law University today

President Ram Nath Kovind will lay foundation stones for Uttar Pradesh National Law University and new building complex of Allahabad High Court


Updated: Sep 11, 2021, 06:59 AM IST

President Ram Nath Kovind will lay foundation stones for Uttar Pradesh National Law University and new building complex of Allahabad High Court on Saturday.

"The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will visit Uttar Pradesh (Prayagraj) tomorrow (September 11, 2021) to lay the foundation stones for Uttar Pradesh National Law University and new building complex of Allahabad High Court," informed an official release by the President's Secretariat yesterday.

Earlier in August, President Kovind visited the state wherein he addressed various public outreach programmes.