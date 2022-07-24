President Ram Nath Kovind to address the nation today at 7 pm as his term ends

File Photo

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation today, as his tenure as India's 14th president comes to an end. Kovind was only the second Dalit President of India to hold the position. On Monday, Droupadi Murmu, India's first tribal woman president, will take the oath.

According to the official release, the address will be broadcast on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast on all Doordarshan channels in Hindi, followed by an English version.

The Hindi and English broadcast of the address will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan, the statement said. The regional language versions of the address will be broadcast from 9.30 pm on the regional networks of Doordarshan, it added.

President Kovind, who was sworn in as the country's 14th President on July 25, 2017, is set to leave the Rashtrapati Bhavan on July 24 after serving his full five-year tenure.

On Saturday evening, Parliament hosted a farewell to President Ram Nath Kovind, a day before his stint as the country's constitutional head ends. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members attended the farewell ceremony in Parliament's Central Hall.

Birla presented a citation to Kovind on behalf of the legislators. The outgoing President was also given a gift and a signature book signed by the MPs.

READ| PM Modi, VP Venkaiah Naidu, MPs bid farewell to outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind

President Kovind addressed the parliament, a day after he was felicitated with a farewell dinner at PM Modi’s residence. “Five years ago, I took oath as President of India here in Central Hall. All MPs have a special place in my heart,” he said during the address.

Calling parliament a “temple of democracy”, he said: “As in any family, sometimes there are differences of opinion even in Parliament. But we are all members of the 'Parliament family' whose top priority is to continue working in the interest of the big joint family of the nation.”

“I thank PM Modi's council of ministers, VP Venkaiah Naidu, LS Speaker Om Birla for support during my tenure,” he underlined.

President-elect Droupadi Murmu will be sworn in as India’s 15th President on July 25 in the Central Hall of Parliament. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will administer the oath of office to her.