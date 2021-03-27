President Ram Nath Kovind shifted to AIIMS, bypass procedure to be performed on March 30

President Ram Nath Kovind has been shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, today afternoon. Post investigations, doctors have advised him to undergo a planned bypass procedure which is expected to be performed on the morning of March 30.

His health is in stable condition and he is under the care of experts, a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

President Kovind, 75, underwent a health check-up at the Army Hospital (R&R) here following chest discomfort on Friday morning. Post investigations, doctors have advised him to undergo a planned bypass procedure which is expected to be performed on the morning of March 30, Tuesday.

"The President's health is stable and he is under the care of the experts at the AIIMS," the statement said. Earlier on Saturday, the Army hospital said in a medical bulletin that the president is being referred to AIIMS, Delhi for further investigation.

The hospital had on Friday said, "President of India visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation."

Several leaders have inquired about the President's condition since yesterday. The Prime Minister's office said PM Modi has talked to the President's son to enquire about his health and well-being.

Union home minister Amit Shah took to Twitter and said he has talked to the President's family to check up on his well-being and prayed for his good health.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh visited the hospital on Friday after Ram Nath Kovind was admitted.