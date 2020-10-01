President Ram Nath Kovind's 75th birthday: Wishes pour in from PM, Naidu, others

As President of India Ram Nath Kovind turns 75 today, many leaders took to Twitter to extend greetings on his birthday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted President Ram Nath Kovind on his birthday on Thursday, saying that his rich insights and wise understanding of policy matters are great assets for our nation.

"Birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. His rich insights and wise understanding of policy matters are great assets for our nation. He is extremely compassionate towards serving the vulnerable. I pray for his good health and long life," PM Modi tweeted.

The Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also extended best wishes to President Kovind on his birthday from official Twitter account.

"I convey my heartiest greetings to the Hon'ble President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji on his birthday today. He is known for his simplicity, warmth, vision, exemplary leadership and concern for the poor. May he be blessed with good health and a long life. @rashtrapatibhvn"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished President Ram Nath Kovind on his birthday.

Shah said that the President's dedication towards the upliftment of the poor and underprivileged sections of the society was a source of motivation for all concerned.

"Best wishes to President Ram Nath Kovindji on his birthday. We all are motivated by your dedication for the welfare and empowerment of poor and underprivileged sections of the society. Your intelligence and skills have given new strength to the country. I wish for your healthy and long life," Shah's tweet read (roughly translated from Hindi).

BJP national president JP Nadda wrote, "Warm birthday greetings to the President of India Hon’ble Ram Nath Kovind Ji. His simplicity, relentless hard work & regular outreach is very inspiring. May God bless him with good health & a long life in the service of the Nation."

Kovind was born on 1st October 1945 at village Paraunkh in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

He was sworn in as the 14th President of India on 25 July 2017.