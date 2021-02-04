Headlines

India

President Ram Nath Kovind on 3-day visit to Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, to address Aero India 2021

The 13th edition of the biennial international event at Air Force Station Yelahanka is the world's first hybrid aerospace show.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 04, 2021, 07:06 AM IST

President Ram Nath Kovind will be visiting Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh from February 4 to 7, according to a release issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday. According to the statement, the President will leave for Bengaluru today evening.

During his visit, the President will be addressing the valedictory function of the undergoing Aero India-21 at the Air Force Station in Bengaluru's Yalehanka. The country's premier aerospace and defence exhibition, Aero India 2021 took off in Bengaluru on Wednesday. 

The 13th edition of the biennial international event at Air Force Station Yelahanka is the world's first hybrid aerospace show.

"The President will visit Madikeri, Kodagu district of Karnataka on February 6 to inaugurate a Museum at the erstwhile ancestral house of General Thimayya," the statement further read.

Kovind will attend the 23rd annual convocation of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Bengaluru on February 7.

He will also visit the Ashram of the Satsang Foundation in Madanapalle and Peepal Grove School at Sadum in Andhra Pradesh, before returning to the national capital on Sunday.

Earlier on Tuesday, addressing the 'Curtain Raiser Event' for the Aero India show, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Aero India 2021 will help forge enormous global engagement with Indian defence industry in the form of partnerships and investments. This will pave the path for a transformation of the world’s largest democracy into the world’s most powerful defence economy, added Rajnath Singh.

The Aero India show is a military Expo held to show the accomplishments the Air force has achieved and also to drive up investments and exposure. The Aero India 2021 show is being held at Bengaluru's Yelahanka Air Force Station. This is a 3-day expo and is being held from February 3 to February 5.

