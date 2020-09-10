Trending#

President Ram Nath Kovind accepts letter of credence from Singapore's High Commissioner to India

President Ram Nath Kovind also thanked Singapore for its strong support to India at multi-lateral forums, including the UN Security Council.


Presient Ram Nath Kovind at virtual ceremony

Sep 10, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday accepted a Letter of Credence from the High Commissioner of the Republic of Singapore, H.E. Mr Simon Wong Wie Kuen, in a virtual ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the President conveyed his warm wishes to the High Commissioner on his appointment.

He congratulated the Singapore government on the successful conduct of general elections.   

He also thanked Singapore for its strong support to India at multi-lateral forums, including the UN Security Council. 

He noted that mutual cooperation during the period of COVID-19 pandemic has further strengthened the existing ties of friendship and trust between both countries.