FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

NEET PG counselling 2025: MCC releases full schedule; check dates, link, steps to download

How Drumil Joshi's AI Breakthroughs Could Transform India's Fight for Clean Energy and Water

From Vicky Kaushal-Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Yash-Geetu Mohandas: Director-star duos set to dominate Bollywood in 2026

Pakistan breaks silence on reports declaring Salman Khan terrorist for Balochistan comment: 'Appears to be...'

IND vs AUS: India's fiery start goes in vain as 1st T20I vs Australia abandoned due to rain in Canberra

Tejashwi Yadav's littering video sparks controversy ahead of Bihar Elections: Netizens ask, ‘How will he make Bihar clean?’

President Murmu poses with IAF pilot Shivangi Singh, shatters fake 'captured' during Operation Sindoor claim

Here’s what happens to your body if you completely eliminate rice, expert explains

Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's clip from this film goes viral, netizens say 'Vivek Oberoi bhi hota toh mazza aata'

'Baffling selection': Harshit Rana's inclusion over Arshdeep Singh in IND vs AUS T20I opener sparks debate online

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
NEET PG counselling 2025: MCC releases full schedule; check dates, link, steps to download

NEET PG counselling 2025: MCC releases full schedule; check dates, link, steps t

How Drumil Joshi's AI Breakthroughs Could Transform India's Fight for Clean Energy and Water

Drumil Joshi: AI Pioneer for India's Clean Energy & Water Future

From Vicky Kaushal-Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Yash-Geetu Mohandas: Director-star duos set to dominate Bollywood in 2026

From Vicky Kaushal-Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Yash-Geetu Mohandas: Director-star d

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeIndia

INDIA

President Murmu poses with IAF pilot Shivangi Singh, shatters fake 'captured' during Operation Sindoor claim

Singh, standing tall next to the President with the Rafale in the background, became a powerful symbol of India’s military strength and the collapse of Pakistan’s propaganda.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Oct 29, 2025, 04:59 PM IST

President Murmu poses with IAF pilot Shivangi Singh, shatters fake 'captured' during Operation Sindoor claim
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pakistani media outlets had claimed that Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh had been captured after her Rafale fighter jet was allegedly shot down during Operation Sindoor. Some reports also called her a prisoner of war. However, those rumours were laid to rest on Wednesday morning, when Squadron Leader Singh, hailing from Varanasi, was seen standing confidently beside President Droupadi Murmu at the Ambala Air Force Base in Haryana. The pilot, all smiles and dressed in her flight overalls, personally briefed the President on the Rafale multi-role fighter jet, effectively dismantling Pakistan’s false narrative.

Singh, standing tall next to the President with the Rafale in the background, became a powerful symbol of India’s military strength and the collapse of Pakistan’s propaganda.

The misinformation campaign began in May, soon after India launched Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory military strike following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. The attack was carried out by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, prompting a strong Indian response.

In the aftermath, Pakistan’s propaganda machinery falsely claimed multiple “military victories,” including shooting down six Indian Air Force aircraft, among them a Rafale jet. These claims were completely baseless, as the Indian government and military released detailed evidence confirming that no Indian aircraft were lost — in fact, Pakistan lost six of its own, including four US-made F-16s, Chinese JF-17s, and a large AEW&C surveillance plane.

One of Pakistan’s most circulated falsehoods was that Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh had been captured. Several social media accounts even shared fabricated videos showing the Air Chief Marshal visiting her “grief-stricken family".

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
NEET PG counselling 2025: MCC releases full schedule; check dates, link, steps to download
NEET PG counselling 2025: MCC releases full schedule; check dates, link, steps t
How Drumil Joshi's AI Breakthroughs Could Transform India's Fight for Clean Energy and Water
Drumil Joshi: AI Pioneer for India's Clean Energy & Water Future
From Vicky Kaushal-Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Yash-Geetu Mohandas: Director-star duos set to dominate Bollywood in 2026
From Vicky Kaushal-Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Yash-Geetu Mohandas: Director-star d
Pakistan breaks silence on reports declaring Salman Khan terrorist for Balochistan comment: 'Appears to be...'
Pakistan breaks silence on reports declaring Salman Khan terrorist for Balochist
IND vs AUS: India's fiery start goes in vain as 1st T20I vs Australia abandoned due to rain in Canberra
IND vs AUS: India's fiery start goes in vain as 1st T20I vs Australia abandoned
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE