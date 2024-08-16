Twitter
'Our sources of...': President Murmu, PM Modi pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary

Meet star who worked at cafe, was dance teacher, spent his first salary of Rs 300 on buying food for family, now...

'Our sources of...': President Murmu, PM Modi pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary

'This star cricketer can break Sachin Tendulkar's record in...': Ricky Ponting

5 foods to avoid for weight loss

Five most notorious female criminals of India

5 vitamin D sources for strong bones

Viral Video: टीचर के इस अंदाज के फैन हुए गुलजार, वायरल हुआ बच्चों को पढ़ाने का तरीका

साइकिल पर तिरंगा और 90s �का गाना, लड़की ने बनाया सोशल मीडिया को दिवाना

केरल की दीवार बनी ट्रेन, सोशल मीडिया पर Viral हुआ अनोखा वीडियो

Meet star who worked at cafe, was dance teacher, spent his first salary of Rs 300 on buying food for family, now...

Budget-friendly foreign destinations for Indians under Rs 30,000 per person

Hypertension: 5 Ayurvedic drinks to treat high blood pressure at home naturally

TATA Curvv EV Review: Style Quotient, Redefined! A Game Changer In Electric SUV I Auto Tech Review

DRDO Successfully Test Fires Made-In-India Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Apologises For Crass Joke On Konkani People After Backlash

Gippy Grewal reveals why he rejected offer to write Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘Aamir Khan bahut…’

Meet star who worked at cafe, was dance teacher, spent his first salary of Rs 300 on buying food for family, now...

Vedaa box office collection day 1: John Abraham races ahead of Akshay Kumar, but fails to beat his last film, earns...

'Our sources of...': President Murmu, PM Modi pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary

President Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, i.e., August 16, paid tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 11:24 AM IST

'Our sources of...': President Murmu, PM Modi pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image/X)
President Droupadi Murmu along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar paid tributes to the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary on Friday in a prayer meeting at 'Sadaiv Atal' in Delhi.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla along with other members of the Cabinet also attended the prayer meeting at 'Sadaiv Atal', the memorial of the former prime minister.

Vajpayee's foster daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya also arrived at 'Sadaiv Atal', to pay him floral tribute on his death anniversary.

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was also present at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial to pay tribute to former PM Vajpayee.

"Tribute to former Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna, our source of inspiration, respected Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his death anniversary," the official handle of BJP posted on X.

Union Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to former PM Vajpayee and said as a Prime Minister, he strengthened the country strategically and economically.

"Whenever there is a talk of political purity, loyalty towards national interest and steadfastness towards principles in the country, Atal ji will be remembered. On one hand, through the establishment of the BJP, he popularized the ideology of national interest, while as Prime Minister, he strengthened the country strategically and economically. I pay my heartfelt tributes to Bharat Ratna's respected Atal ji on his death anniversary," Shah posted on X.

Born in Gwalior in 1924, Vajpayee was the face of the BJP for decades and was the first non-Congress prime minister to have served a full term in office.

Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister of India from May 16, 1996, to June 1, 1996, and again from 19 March 1998 to 22 May 2004. He also served as India's External Affairs Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Moraji Desai from 1977 to 1979.

He passed away at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi on August 16, 2018.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA Staff and is published from ANI. 

Delhi Airport's T1 terminal is ready days after old terminal collapsed, to be operational from...

Meet man who sold tea with father, gave tuitions, cracked UPSC thrice with self-study, became IPS then IAS with AIR..

'I'm spoilt with Taj hotels': Indian YouTuber gets 'culture shock' after being charged Rs 1,260 for water

Meet world’s heaviest man, who lost 542 kgs in just 180 days, surprising connection with Saudi Arabia King

Meet Miss India finalist who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt but didn't become IAS because...

Meet star who worked at cafe, was dance teacher, spent his first salary of Rs 300 on buying food for family, now...

Budget-friendly foreign destinations for Indians under Rs 30,000 per person

Hypertension: 5 Ayurvedic drinks to treat high blood pressure at home naturally

This Bollywood star worked with Mahatma Gandhi, went to jail; his daughter died tragically at...

Meet actor who earned Rs 75 lakh a word, charges more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas; even his flop made Rs 1000 crore

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

