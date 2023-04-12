President Murmu meets Generic Aadhaar's Arjun Deshpande, praises him for making medicines affordable across India

Arjun Deshpande - President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu had a long discussion with 20-year young founder Arjun Deshpande, CEO of Generic Aadhaar at Rashtrapati Bhavan, and she praised Arjun for his revolutionary moment in the field of healthcare by making medicines up to 80% affordable for 140 crore Indian citizens.

Arjun’s relentless efforts in revolutionizing healthcare have enabled medicines at 80 % lower cost for patients suffering from multiple diseases, for example, diabetes and cancer.

During the discussion, President Murmu was captivated by Arjun's hard work and dedication, recognising him as the "wonder kid of pharma" despite being only 20 years old.

President Murmu also praised the company's efforts in creating an ecosystem of affordable medicines and thereby affordable healthcare for all Indians. They also had a brief discussion about Arjun’s vision of creating an affordable healthcare ecosystem, especially for Cancer patients who require extensive treatment, and the cost of medicines is often a burden on the patients' families. Generic Aadhaar's pharma revolution has been instrumental in providing economic relief and a Real Aadhaar to all families.

President Murmu appraised Arjun Deshpande for his dedication towards making affordable medicine to the 140 crore Indian citizens and acknowledged that Generic Aadhaar's work is contributing to the growth of the Indian economy.

Arjun Deshpande, Founder, and CEO, of Generic Aadhaar said, "It is an honor to receive appreciation from Honorable President Madam. We currently have over 2000 medical stores and hope to have a total of 10,000 stores across India within the next year and a half. At Generic Aadhaar, our mission has been to make healthcare affordable and accessible for 140 crore Indian citizens."

He further added, "In the last 3 years, we have reached out to the remote corners of India along with metropolitan cities to ensure the benefits of affordable healthcare are accessible to everyone. My mentor Mr. Ratan Tata has a dream of making India’s healthcare affordable and accessible and while realizing that, the support and encouragement from Madam President only make our commitment stronger to create a country where medicine, which is a necessity, does not stay a luxury for few.”

Generic Aadhaar is a pharmaceutical company that aims to make healthcare more accessible to every citizen in India.

Arjun Deshpande, the young entrepreneur, started Generic Aadhaar at the age of 16 and has already made a significant impact in the pharmaceutical industry.

Arjun’s journey began when he was 16 when he witnessed an elderly citizen requesting a medical shop owner for medicines on credit for his ailing wife with cancer. Not having the resources to pay for these expensive medicines, the elderly man requested them on credit. Moved by the plight of this financially challenged person, Arjun did his bit and thus began his journey of Generic Aadhaar with only a dream and zest to fulfill his mission.

Generic Aadhar is available all over India with the goal to provide affordable healthcare to all the citizens of the country.