President Murmu hosts PM Modi, Ram Nath Kovind and other union ministers at Independence Day 'at home' reception

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday hosted the traditional 'At Home' Reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day with Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Ministers, diplomats, eminent people from different walks of life and beneficiaries of various government programmes were among the prominent guests attending the gathering.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday hosted the traditional 'At Home' Reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day with Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Ministers, diplomats, eminent people from different walks of life and beneficiaries of various government programmes were among the prominent guests attending the gathering.

Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also attended the reception, which began with the rendition of 'Vande Mataram' and the National Anthem.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were also present on the occasion.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind attended the reception, along with former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and CJI Surya Kant.Para-cricketer Aamir Hussain Lone was also among the guests at the 'At Home' Reception, which brings together distinguished personalities from different walks of life.

The annual Independence Day reception is a formal gathering hosted by the President and typically brings together individuals who have made notable contributions to public service, defence, sports, cinema, arts and other fields.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu paid homage to the country's fallen heroes at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Independence Day.

Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani, Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh also paid homage at the memorial.India attained independence from British colonial rule on August 15, 1947.

The day also witnessed a historic moment at the Red Fort, where 'Vande Mataram' was rendered during the Independence Day celebrations for the first time at the venue.

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort, PM Modi said, "Today, every heart is beating with the rhythm of Vande Mataram. Aaj har ghar Tiranga hai, har mann Tiranga hai."

He said the National Song was resonating across the country while the Tricolour symbolised the spirit of Independence Day.