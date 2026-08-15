FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
IND vs SL 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal creates history with special Independence Day milestone

Devdutt Padikkal creates history with special Independence Day milestone

Viral video: As Awarapan 2 crosses 50 crore in 2 days, Emraan Hashmi drops MAJOR HINT of Awarapan 3: 'We hope you...'

As Awarapan 2 crosses 50 crore in 2 days, Emraan drops MAJOR HINT of Awarapan 3

PM Modi News: 'Free Coaching, AI Mission', PM Modi’s 6 Big Independence Day Announcements

PM Modi News: 'Free Coaching, AI Mission', PM Modi’s 6 Big Independence Day Announcements

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white

Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white

OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend

OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

President Murmu hosts PM Modi, Ram Nath Kovind and other union ministers at Independence Day 'at home' reception

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday hosted the traditional 'At Home' Reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day with Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Ministers, diplomats, eminent people from different walks of life and beneficiaries of various government programmes were among the prominent guests attending the gathering.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Aug 15, 2026, 10:19 PM IST

President Murmu hosts PM Modi, Ram Nath Kovind and other union ministers at Independence Day 'at home' reception
President Droupadi Murmu hosts I-Day ‘At Home’ reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan (Photo/ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday hosted the traditional 'At Home' Reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day with Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Ministers, diplomats, eminent people from different walks of life and beneficiaries of various government programmes were among the prominent guests attending the gathering.

Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also attended the reception, which began with the rendition of 'Vande Mataram' and the National Anthem.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were also present on the occasion.

image 2026 08 15T221229 732

Former President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind attended the reception, along with former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and CJI Surya Kant.Para-cricketer Aamir Hussain Lone was also among the guests at the 'At Home' Reception, which brings together distinguished personalities from different walks of life.

The annual Independence Day reception is a formal gathering hosted by the President and typically brings together individuals who have made notable contributions to public service, defence, sports, cinema, arts and other fields.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu paid homage to the country's fallen heroes at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Independence Day.

Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani, Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh also paid homage at the memorial.India attained independence from British colonial rule on August 15, 1947.

The day also witnessed a historic moment at the Red Fort, where 'Vande Mataram' was rendered during the Independence Day celebrations for the first time at the venue.

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort, PM Modi said, "Today, every heart is beating with the rhythm of Vande Mataram. Aaj har ghar Tiranga hai, har mann Tiranga hai."

He said the National Song was resonating across the country while the Tricolour symbolised the spirit of Independence Day.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shah Rukh Khan is 'proud to be an Indian', his Independence Day post divides internet, netizens say 'why are you...'
Shah Rukh is 'proud to be an Indian', his Independence Day post divides internet
President Murmu hosts PM Modi, Ram Nath Kovind and other union ministers at Independence Day 'at home' reception
President Murmu hosts PM Modi, Ram Nath Kovind at I-Day 'at home' reception
Tamil Nadu BJP chief's 'ask the mother who the father is' remark on CM Vijay draws backlash months after 'father' comment
Tamil Nadu BJP chief's 'ask the mother who the father is' remark on CM Vijay
‘We tolerate 4% Hindus’: Pakistan President Zardari’s remark on minorities sparks row
‘We tolerate 4% Hindus’: PAK President Zardari’s remark on minorities spark row
Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman likely to visit India next week, here's how it's important for Delhi-Dhaka ties
Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman likely to visit India next week
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement