President Murmu hosts 209-member Bastar delegation, says Bastar heritage is national treasure

A 209-member Bastar delegation led by CM Vishnu Deo Sai met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. Murmu hosted a luncheon for Bastar Pandum-2026 winners and tribal leaders and personally served them.

Bastar's rich tribal heritage, vibrant folk traditions and centuries-old community leadership system created a historic moment at Rashtrapati Bhavan today as a 209-member delegation led by Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai was accorded a warm welcome by President Smt. Droupadi Murmu.

The delegation comprised winners of Bastar Pandum-2026, representatives of Bastar's traditional tribal leadership system, including Pargana Majhis, Majhis and Chalkis, Padma Shri awardees, public representatives, artists and senior government officials.

In a deeply moving gesture, President Smt Murmu hosted a special luncheon in honour of the Bastar Pandum winners, tribal leaders and Padma Shri awardees. She personally served food to every guest, a gesture that left the entire delegation deeply touched and reflected her warmth and respect for the tribal community.

Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Shri Vijay Sharma, Culture and Tourism Minister Shri Rajesh Agrawal, and senior administrative officers were also part of the delegation.

Interacting warmly with the members, the President sought detailed information about Bastar's tribal culture, folk arts, traditional social institutions, the Majhi-Chalki system and the Bastar Pandum festival. Appreciating the contribution of tribal leaders and artists, she said Bastar's cultural heritage is an invaluable national treasure whose preservation is the collective responsibility of the country.

President keen to visit Bastar

Responding to Chief Minister Shri Sai's invitation, President Smt. Murmu expressed her desire to participate in Bastar Dussehra and Bastar Pandum in the future. She said Bastar Dussehra holds a special place in her heart and recalled the unique traditions associated with the festival, including the wooden idol of Lord Jagannath, noting her deep emotional connection with the celebrations.

Sharing a personal reflection, the President said that the Majhis are like members of her own family and that her father, too, was a Majhi. She observed that the traditional tribal leadership system remains a strong foundation for social harmony, community participation and the preservation of cultural values.

'Bastar Pandum Has Given Tribal Culture a New Identity'

President Smt. Murmu described Bastar Pandum as a vibrant celebration of Chhattisgarh's rich tribal traditions, folk arts and cultural heritage. She said the festival has brought Bastar's authentic cultural identity to national and international prominence.

She added that such cultural initiatives inspire young people to remain connected with their roots while also promoting tourism, generating local employment and strengthening economic activity.

Expressing confidence in the region's future, the President said Bastar's artists, artisans and youth would continue to safeguard their cultural identity while making meaningful contributions to nation-building.

'Bastar is emerging as a symbol of peace and development'

President Smt. Murmu said that sustained government efforts, coupled with active public participation, have placed Bastar on a new path of peace, development and prosperity. She appreciated the expansion of education, roads, electricity, drinking water and other basic infrastructure, describing the region's transformation as a matter of pride for the entire nation.

She also praised the role of Majhis and Chalkis, saying they serve as an effective bridge between society and the administration while playing a significant role in strengthening social harmony and preserving cultural traditions.

'Never Before Has Rashtrapati Bhavan Witnessed Such Grandeur of Bastar': Shri Amit Shah

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah said that he had visited Rashtrapati Bhavan on several occasions, but this was the first time he had seen such a large gathering of representatives from Bastar dressed in their traditional tribal attire within its precincts.

Describing the occasion as a remarkable celebration of India's cultural diversity and tribal pride, he said the event reflected the nation's enduring respect for its indigenous heritage.

'A proud moment for Chhattisgarh': Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai

Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai described the interaction between President Smt. Murmu and the Bastar delegation as a moment of immense pride and honour for the people of Chhattisgarh, particularly the Bastar region.

He noted that initiatives such as Bastar Pandum have elevated the status of tribal culture at the national level while providing greater opportunities for local artists, folk traditions and cultural heritage.

Highlighting President Smt. Murmu's deep affinity with tribal society and its traditions, Shri Sai said that her experience, affection and guidance would provide fresh impetus to the preservation and promotion of Bastar's cultural legacy.

Inviting the President to visit Bastar, he said that her presence would further enhance national recognition of the region's cultural heritage and inspire the tribal community.

The delegation also toured Rashtrapati Bhavan and gained insights into various landmarks associated with India's democratic and constitutional heritage.

300-year-old 'Jhitku-Mitki' artwork presented to the President

Chief Minister Shri Sai presented President Smt. Murmu with a commemorative artwork inspired by 'Jhitku-Mitki', a nearly 300-year-old folk legend of Bastar.

The artwork symbolises Bastar's tribal culture, love, devotion, folk faith and social harmony. According to local tradition, during a devastating famine, Jhitku and Mitki set an enduring example of love, sacrifice and selflessness, earning divine reverence among the people. Even today, they are worshipped in the Bastar region as 'Khodiya Raja' and 'Gappa Dei'.

On the occasion, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Shri Subodh Kumar Singh, Secretary Shri Rahul Bhagat, Special Secretary Shri Rajat Bansal, Culture Department Secretary Dr S. Bharathidasan, Bastar Divisional Commissioner Shri Doman Singh, Director of the Culture and Official Language Department Shri Sanjay Kannauje, and other senior officials were also present.