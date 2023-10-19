President Murmu appoints Raghubar Das as new Governor of Odisha, Indra Sena Reddy Nallu of Tripura

Headlines

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande upset with Vicky Jain for this reason, fans compare them to Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla

'I wanted to become doctor, picked engineering because…’: ISRO chief Dr S Somanath makes stunning revelations

Kolkata Durga Puja pandal implements 'no entry' policy for YouTubers, internet reacts

Apple iPhone 15 Pro available at just Rs 93,750 on Flipkart after Rs 41,150 off, check details

Leo Twitter review: Lokesh Kanagaraj film is 'blockbuster' with Thalapathy Vijay's 'best performance ever', say viewers

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande upset with Vicky Jain for this reason, fans compare them to Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla

'I wanted to become doctor, picked engineering because…’: ISRO chief Dr S Somanath makes stunning revelations

Kolkata Durga Puja pandal implements 'no entry' policy for YouTubers, internet reacts

7 ways to prevent Vitamin-D deficiency

Yoga poses to boost concentration

Stunning inside photos of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RapidX train

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Israel Gaza War: No place to live, no food to eat, no beds in hospitals; situation worsens in Gaza

Good News! PM Modi announces bonus for central employees ahead of Diwali 2023, know all about it

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande upset with Vicky Jain for this reason, fans compare them to Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla

Delhi High Court restrains illegal streaming and broadcast of Bigg Boss, read details inside

This Bigg Boss 17 contestant once led Vivek Agnihotri's bold film, posed semi-nude for poster, movie was panned for...

HomeIndia

India

President Murmu appoints Raghubar Das as new Governor of Odisha, Indra Sena Reddy Nallu of Tripura

Raghubar Das is a national vice president of the BJP, was the CM of Jharkhand from 2014 to 2019. Indra Sena Reddy Nallu is a BJP leader from Telangana.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 09:19 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Raghubar Das as Governor of Odisha, and Indra Sena Reddy Nallu as Governor of Tripura. An official statement from the President's Secretariat issued on Wednesday, said, "The President of India is pleased to make the following appointments:- Shri Indra Sena Reddy Nallu as Governor of Tripura and Shri Raghubar Das as Governor of Odisha."

"The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices," the statement added. Raghubar Das has been appointed as the 26th governor of Odisha.

Das is a former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He has also served as the president of the Jharkhand BJP twice. At present, Ganeshi Lal is serving as the 25th Governor of Odisha. He was sworn in as the Odisha governor in 2018.

Indra Sena Reddy Nallu is a national secretary of the BJP and has thrice served as an MLA in Andhra Pradesh. Currently, Satyadev Narayan Arya is serving as the 19th governor of Tripura. He is a BJP leader from Bihar and has previously served as a Governor of Haryana.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Navratri 2023 Day 3: 3 Easy-to-make prasad recipes to offer Maa Chandraghanta

RBI imposes Rs 16.14 crore penalty on two banks for violation of norms; check details

'Better than Nora Fatehi': Man's jaw-dropping belly dance impresses internet, viral video

One of Bigg Boss 17's highest-paid contestants, lost his home in Gujarat riots, started working at age 13

Jackie Shroff inspires international influencer to cook his viral baingan dish, actor reacts to viral video

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE