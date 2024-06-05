President Murmu accepts PM Modi's resignation, asks him to continue till new govt assumes office

The swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi is likely to take place on June 8.

President Murmu has accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation and asked him to continue till the new government assumes office. The BJP-led NDA is likely to form the government on June 8. This came after the Cabinet meeting held here in the national capital on Wednesday. The meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recommended the dissolution of the cabinet whose term ends on June 16.

According to the sources, as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Janata Dal-United (JDU), the potential "kingmakers" have given the green signal, the formation of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government and the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi is likely to take place on June 8. Both parties are expected to submit formal letters of support to the BJP during a meeting of the alliance which is scheduled to be held later today.

The meeting of the newly elected MPs of the NDA will be held on June 7 in the national capital, sources said. As per the results of the Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India has declared results for 542 of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP winning 240 seats and the Congress 99.

The BJP victory tally was much lower than its 2019 tally of 303 and the 282 seats it had won in 2014. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth, winning 99 seats compared to 52 that it had won in 2019 and 44 seats in 2014. The INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions from exit polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term, but the BJP will need to rely on the support of other parties in his coalition - JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP's chief Chandrababu Naidu.

(With inputs from ANI)