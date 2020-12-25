President Kovind on four-day visit to Diu from Dec 25

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Diu to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of a number of projects from December 25 to 28. A statement in this regard was issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.

Kovind will lay the foundation stones for construction of a school at Saudwadi, conservation and facade restoration of heritage precincts (Zampa and market precinct), development of integrated municipal solid waste management system for entire urban and rural areas of Diu district, improvement of 1.3 kilometre heritage walk-way on Diu City Wall, upgradation of fruits and vegetable market at Fort Road, and conservation and facade restoration of heritage precincts (Zampa and market precinct).

He will also inaugurate the first academic session of IIIT Vadodara-International Campus in Diu and of Kamleshwar School, Ghoghla.

On December 26, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various developmental projects in Diu, and on December 27 he will visit the Diu Fort to inaugurate the Light and Sound show there.

On December 28, he will return to Delhi.