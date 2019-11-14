Trending#

Maharashtra

Supreme Court

PM Modi

BRICS

  1. Home


President Kovind, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, other leaders pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on birth anniversary

Many leaders took Twitter and pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on 130th birth anniversary.


President Kovind, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, other leaders pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on birth anniversary

Share

Written By

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Nov 14, 2019, 10:48 AM IST

Many top political leaders took to Twitter on Thursday to pay their tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 130th birth anniversary. 

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders remembered Pandit Nehru. "Remembering India’s first Prime Minister, Shri Jawaharlal Nehru, on his 130th birth anniversary. Look forward to meeting children and young innovators at Rashtrapati Bhavan today", President Kovind said on Twitter.

PM Modi, who is currently on a 3-day Brazil visit to attend the 11th BRICS Summit, also paid tributes to Nehru. "Tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary", he wrote on Twitter.

Rahul Gandhi paid his tribute on Twitter, "On his birth anniversary, we remember our first PM, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji, a statesman, visionary, scholar, institution builder & one of the great architects of modern India". 

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi, former president Pranab Mukherjee, and former prime minister Manmohan Singh paid floral tributes at Nehru's memorial at Shanti Van early in the morning.

Many other leaders took Twitter and remembered Jawaharlal Nehru on 130th birth anniversary. Take a look...

Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964.

He became the prime minister on August 15, 1947, following an active role in the freedom struggle of the country.

In India, Children’s Day is celebrated on November 14 every year as a mark of respect to Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India.

Nehru was fondly called Chacha Nehru and was known for emphasising the importance of giving love and affection to children.

After the death of Nehru, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as Bal Diwas or Children’s Day in India.

On this day, a number of activities are organised for students in schools nationwide such as games, competitions, and so on, while government bodies pay tributes to the late prime minister and organise commemorative events on this day.

close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox