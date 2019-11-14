President Kovind, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, other leaders pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on birth anniversary

Many top political leaders took to Twitter on Thursday to pay their tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 130th birth anniversary.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders remembered Pandit Nehru. "Remembering India’s first Prime Minister, Shri Jawaharlal Nehru, on his 130th birth anniversary. Look forward to meeting children and young innovators at Rashtrapati Bhavan today", President Kovind said on Twitter.

Remembering India’s first Prime Minister, Shri Jawaharlal Nehru, on his 130th birth anniversary. Look forward to meeting children and young innovators at Rashtrapati Bhavan today #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 14, 2019

PM Modi, who is currently on a 3-day Brazil visit to attend the 11th BRICS Summit, also paid tributes to Nehru. "Tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary", he wrote on Twitter.

Tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2019

Rahul Gandhi paid his tribute on Twitter, "On his birth anniversary, we remember our first PM, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji, a statesman, visionary, scholar, institution builder & one of the great architects of modern India".

On his birth anniversary, we remember our first PM, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji, a statesman, visionary, scholar, institution builder & one of the great architects of modern India. #RememberingNehruji pic.twitter.com/28OWzqmpTT — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 14, 2019

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi, former president Pranab Mukherjee, and former prime minister Manmohan Singh paid floral tributes at Nehru's memorial at Shanti Van early in the morning.

Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee, former Vice President Hamid Ansari and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh pay tribute to India's first Prime Minister #JawaharlalNehru, at Shantivan on his birth anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/kzCcG37mhJ — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2019

Delhi: Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to India's first Prime Minister #JawaharlalNehru at Shantivan, on his birth anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/cSPxXKLF39 — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2019

Many other leaders took Twitter and remembered Jawaharlal Nehru on 130th birth anniversary. Take a look...

Respectful homage to India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji on his birth anniversary স্বাধীন ভারতের প্রথম প্রধানমন্ত্রী জহর লাল নেহরু জির জন্মদিবসে শ্রদ্ধাঞ্জলি জানাই — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 14, 2019

Today we remember the prime architect of the modern Indian nation-state. He needs neither to be villified nor deified but understood in the context of his times. But PM & his drum-beaters are out to distort his contributions & destroy his legacy. They must not & will not succeed. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 14, 2019

My humble tributes to India’s First Prime Minister, Pt. #JawaharlalNehru on his birth anniversary. Nehru ji was one of the foremost leaders of our freedom movement and also the architect of modern India. His legacy shall always live on… pic.twitter.com/XOk6BiVbsA — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 14, 2019

My humble tribute to achitect of Modern India Pandit #JawaharlalNehru A leader who shaped the Idea of India in which modernity with cultural heritage, democracy, secularism, and a pro-poor policy making were foundational principles. #RememberingNehruji pic.twitter.com/UeHtT6T7YL — Sushmita Dev (@sushmitadevinc) November 14, 2019

“Facts are facts and it will not disappear on account of your likes”: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. My humble tribute to the architect of modern India.#JawaharlalNehru pic.twitter.com/ZWUXrDTLYG — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) November 14, 2019

भारत के प्रथम प्रधानमंत्री पंडित जवाहर लाल नेहरू जी की जयंती पर मैं उन्हें श्रद्धापूर्वक नमन करता हूँ| उन्होंने भारत के स्वतंत्रता आंदोलन से लेकर नवीन भारत के निर्माण में अपनी अहम भूमिका अदा की व समूचे विश्व को शांति का पाठ पढ़ाया| उनकी जयंती को बाल दिवस के रूप में मनाया जाता है| pic.twitter.com/TpztEozqmA — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) November 14, 2019

Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964.

He became the prime minister on August 15, 1947, following an active role in the freedom struggle of the country.

In India, Children’s Day is celebrated on November 14 every year as a mark of respect to Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India.

Nehru was fondly called Chacha Nehru and was known for emphasising the importance of giving love and affection to children.

After the death of Nehru, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as Bal Diwas or Children’s Day in India.

On this day, a number of activities are organised for students in schools nationwide such as games, competitions, and so on, while government bodies pay tributes to the late prime minister and organise commemorative events on this day.