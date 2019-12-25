President Kovind, PM Modi pay tributes to Ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on birth anniversary

As today marks the 95th birth anniversary of the former prime minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee, President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other senior BJP leaders paid tribute to late PM at his 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial.

Vajpayee, who was one of the tallest leaders and among the founding fathers of the BJP, took his last breath on August 16, 2018, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following a prolonged illness. He was 93.

His daughter Namita and granddaughter Niharika were also present at the memorial.

Vajpayee was the first BJP leader to become the Prime Minister of India. He led the National Democratic Alliance government from 1998-2004.

He served as Prime Minister thrice - briefly in 1996, and then for two terms between 1998 and 2004.

His birthday, which falls on December 25, is celebrated as 'Good Governance Day' by the party. He was decorated with the Bharat Ratna in 2014.

Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi took to microblogging site Twitter to pay tribute to Vajpayee on his birth anniversary. "A tribute to the former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji on his birth anniversary, settled in the hearts of the countrymen," he wrote.

Born in 1924 in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Vajpayee joined politics at the age of 18 during the Quit India Movement in 1942. Between 1957 and 2009, he was elected to Parliament 10 times, and as Minister for External Affairs in the Janata Party government, he showed his mettle as an orator and administrator par excellence. As his health deteriorated, he slowly withdrew from public life and was confined to his residence for many years.