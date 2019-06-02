President Kovind, PM Modi greet people of Telangana on Statehood Day

On the occasion of the fifth Telangana State Formation Day, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended their wishes to the people of the state.

"Greetings and good wishes to the people of Telangana on statehood day. My best wishes to all the residents of the state for a bright and prosperous future #PresidentKovind," official Twitter handle of the President of India said.

Praying for Telangana's progress, PM Modi said in a tweet: "On Telangana's Statehood Day, my best wishes to the people of this wonderful state. Telangana is known for its hardworking citizens who are making great contributions to our nation's development. I pray for the progress of Telangana."

In another tweet the Prime Minister also greeted the people of Andhra Pradesh, saying, "Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Andhra Pradesh. From science to sports, education to enterprise, AP's contribution is immense. May the state prosper in the coming years."

The state of Telangana was formed in 2014 after its bifurcation from Andhra Pradesh.

]Home Minister Amit Shah also took to Twitter to wish the people of Telangana. "On their Statehood Day, I extend my warm wishes to our sisters and brothers of Telangana. I pray for the progress and prosperity of the state in the times to come," read his tweet.

Earlier on Saturday, Telangana state Chief Minister Office tweeted, "Telangana enters into the sixth year completing five years of unprecedented progress! Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao expressed happiness that the State has become a role model for the rest of the country and extended greetings on the momentous occasion. #TelanganaFormationDay."

As part of celebrations, the state's capital city, Hyderabad, is all decked up with festive lighting. All the important government buildings including the Telangana Assembly and Secretariat have been decorated with colourful lights and flower garlands.

Telangana was officially formed on 2 June 2014. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao was elected as the first Chief Minister of the state, following elections in which the party secured a majority.