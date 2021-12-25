Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

President Kovind, PM Modi greet nation on Christmas

Both the President and the PM recalled the teachings of Jesus Christ on Christmas.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 25, 2021, 09:23 AM IST

President Kovind, PM Modi greet nation on Christmas

President Ram Nath Kovind extended warm greetings to citizens on Christmas. “Merry Christmas to fellow citizens, especially to our Christian brothers and sisters, in India and abroad. On this joyous occasion, let us resolve to build a society that is based on the values of justice & liberty and adopt the teachings of Jesus Christ in our lives,” Kovind said in a tweet.

His message urged citizens to follow the teachings of Jesus Christ and resolve to build a society based on the values of justice and liberty. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended Christmas greetings to the nation on Saturday morning via social networking site Twitter. 

PM Modi expressed his heartfelt greetings by recalling Jesus Christ and his noble teachings. 

He tweeted, “We recall the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ, which placed topmost emphasis on service, kindness and humility. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. May there be harmony all around”. 

Meanwhile, after recording over 358 Omicron cases, the government has announced restrictions on holiday travel during the weekend. 

Christmas celebrations remain banned in many parts of the country, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.