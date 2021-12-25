President Kovind, PM Modi greet nation on Christmas

President Ram Nath Kovind extended warm greetings to citizens on Christmas. “Merry Christmas to fellow citizens, especially to our Christian brothers and sisters, in India and abroad. On this joyous occasion, let us resolve to build a society that is based on the values of justice & liberty and adopt the teachings of Jesus Christ in our lives,” Kovind said in a tweet.

Merry Christmas to fellow citizens, especially to our Christian brothers and sisters, in India and abroad. On this joyous occasion, let us resolve to build a society that is based on the values of justice & liberty and adopt the teachings of Jesus Christ in our lives. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 25, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended Christmas greetings to the nation on Saturday morning via social networking site Twitter.

Christmas greetings to everyone! We recall the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ, which placed topmost emphasis on service, kindness and humility. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. May there be harmony all around. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2021

Meanwhile, after recording over 358 Omicron cases, the government has announced restrictions on holiday travel during the weekend.

Christmas celebrations remain banned in many parts of the country, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.