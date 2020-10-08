President Kovind, PM Modi condole Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's demise

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan who passed away at a Delhi hospital on Thursday. President Ram Nath Kovind also paid his tributes to the late Union minister and termed him as the voice of the oppressed and a champion of the cause of the marginalised.

"In the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, the nation has lost a visionary leader. He was among the most active and longest-serving members of parliament. He was the voice of the oppressed, and championed the cause of the marginalised," he tweeted.

"A firebrand socialist in youth, mentored by the likes of Jayaprakash Narayan during anti-Emergency movement, Paswan ji had enviable rapport with masses and he ardently strove for their welfare. Condolences to his family and supporters," he added.

"I am saddened beyond words. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled. Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji`s demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity," PM Modi tweeted.

"Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji rose in politics through hard work and determination. As a young leader, he resisted tyranny and the assault on our democracy during the Emergency. He was an outstanding Parliamentarian and Minister, making lasting contributions in several policy areas," he added.

PM Modi credited Paswan's role as a Cabinet minister and valued his interventions as insightful.

"Working together, shoulder to shoulder with Paswan Ji has been an incredible experience. His interventions during Cabinet Meetings were insightful. From political wisdom, statesmanship to governance issues, he was brilliant. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," he said.

Union Minister and founder of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan had recently undergone a heart surgery and was recuperating. The news of his demise was shared by his son Chirag Paswan, who tweeted "Papa, you are no more in this world now but I know that wherever you are, you are with me. Miss you Papa."

Ram Vilas Paswan was the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the Narendra Modi government. He was also a minister in the previous NDA government. Paswan was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1977 on a Janata Party ticket from Hajipur in Bihar.