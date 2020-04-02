President Kovind, PM Modi and others extend greetings to nation on Ram Navami

As devotees today celebrate Ram Navami, the birth anniversary of Lord Rama, politicians from across the party lines greeted the nation on the occasion.

President Ram Nath Kovind, prime minister Narendra Modi were also among those who wished the nation and devotees on the occasion.

Taking to Twitter, President wrote that the ideal life of Lord Rama gives us the message of virtue, tolerance, warmth, and friendship.

He asked people to pledge to follow Lord Ram's teachings and build a glorious India.

"Come, on this festival of Ram Navami, let us pledge to follow Shri Ram's ideals in our lives and build a glorious India," he wrote in Hindi.

राम नवमी के पावन अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। भगवान राम का आदर्श जीवन हमें सदाचार, सहनशीलता, सहृदयता और मैत्री-भाव का संदेश देता है। आइए, राम नवमी के इस पर्व पर हम, अपने जीवन में श्रीराम के आदर्शों का अनुसरण करने और गौरवमयी भारत के निर्माण का संकल्प लें। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Prime Minister too extended heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of Ram Navami.

"On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, heartfelt greetings to all the countrymen. Jai Shree Ram!" he tweeted.

रामनवमी के पावन अवसर पर समस्त देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय श्रीराम! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah wished for everyone's health and good fortune.

"A strong symbol of India's faith and unwavering reverence -- Lord Shree Ram may bless and bring good health and good fortune to everyone," he tweeted.

समस्त देशवासियों को रामनवमी के महापर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। भारत की आस्था और अटूट श्रद्धा के सबल प्रतीक प्रभु श्री राम सब पर अपनी कृपा बनायें और सभी के जीवन में उत्तम स्वास्थ्य और सौभाग्य लायें। pic.twitter.com/bpHsAdqg8m — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 2, 2020

Many other politicians from across the party lines greeted the nation on the occasion.

सभी देशवासियों को रामनवमी के पावन पर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। Best wishes & greetings to each & every one of you on Ram Navmi. #रामनवमी pic.twitter.com/xT9vNTFPtW — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 2, 2020

प्रभु श्रीराम के जन्मोत्सव श्री रामनवमी पर्व की सभी देशवासियों को मेरी शुभकामनायें। प्रभु श्रीराम ने 14 वर्ष वनवास में व्यतीत कर अपने वचन का पालन करते हुए समाज को सुरक्षित किया। आज जरूरी है कि हम भी अपना समय घर में बिता कर समाज और स्वयं को सुरक्षित कर अपने दायित्व का पालन करें। pic.twitter.com/0lh5WlR0wM — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 2, 2020

श्री रामचन्द्र कृपालु भजमन हरण भाव भय दारुणंम । नवकंज लोचन कंज मुख कर कंज पद कंजारुणम ।। करुणा, दया व प्रेम के पावन पर्व रामनवमी की आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।#रामनवमी pic.twitter.com/4FStZXdiuJ — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 2, 2020

Warm greetings to fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of #RamNavami. May Lord Rama bless everyone with positive vibes, good health, happiness, love and peace. pic.twitter.com/EWm8nHlwnm — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) April 2, 2020

Ramnavmi is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama.

However, India is under lockdown till April 14, following which, people have been instructed to maintain social distancing strictly to combat COVID- 19, which has infected over 1800 people so far.