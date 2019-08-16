Trending#

President Kovind pays visit to ailing Arun Jaitley at AIIMS

Ex-Finance Minister was admitted on August 9.


Written By

Reported by

Pooja Makkar

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Aug 16, 2019, 01:02 PM IST

Former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley continues to be in a critical condition. Arun Jaitley was admitted to  All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on 9th August. His condition is stable but critical. On Friday, President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Minister Harsh Varshan and Ashwini Choubey paid him a visit. 

Jaitley is currently on a ventilator. He is a diabetic patient. On May 2016, Jaitley had a kidney transplant at AIIMS. Last year, he had bariatric surgery done. Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS on August 9 due to breathing problems. Earlier on Saturday, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu had visited AIIMS to meet Jaitley and was informed by doctors that the BJP leader is responding to treatment. Soon after he was admitted on August 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also visited Jaitley at the hospital.

With agency inputs 

