President Kovind appoints new Governors for 8 states - Check full list here

Headlines

Tomato prices have fallen to Rs 50-70 per kg with arrival of fresh crops: Centre

Delhi minor rape case explained: How Delhi govt official Premoday Khakha allegedly raped friend’s daughter for months

'She is Naagin': Tejasswi Prakash says thank you after paps wish her on Nag Panchami, watch hilarious video

Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire: Prashanth Neel relocates post-production of Prabhas film to village in Karnataka because...

'Watching it on loop': Internet goes gaga over Mumbai cop's moves on Tamannaah Bhatia's Kaavaala song

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi minor rape case explained: How Delhi govt official Premoday Khakha allegedly raped friend’s daughter for months

IND vs IRE 2023, 2nd T20I highlights: Rinku Singh guides India to victory over Ireland by 33 runs

'She is Naagin': Tejasswi Prakash says thank you after paps wish her on Nag Panchami, watch hilarious video

Benefits of Ashwagandha for health

Benefits of eating hummus

Richest Indian-origin American business tycoons, their net worth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

IND vs IRE 2023, 2nd T20I highlights: Rinku Singh guides India to victory over Ireland by 33 runs

Salman Khan rocks a stylish new bald look; fans impressed and hoping for 'Tere Naam 2'

Insights on India's selection process for Asia Cup 2023: Ajit Agarkar & Rohit Sharma addresses the press conference

'She is Naagin': Tejasswi Prakash says thank you after paps wish her on Nag Panchami, watch hilarious video

Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire: Prashanth Neel relocates post-production of Prabhas film to village in Karnataka because...

Adil Durrani claims Rakhi Sawant cheated, influenced Iranian woman to file rape case against him: 'Women like her...'

HomeIndia

India

President Kovind appoints new Governors for 8 states - Check full list here

The office of President Ram Nath Kovind announced 8 new Governor appointments, the highlight being the name of cabinet minister Thawarchand Gehlot.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 06, 2021, 01:36 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As per the press communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan, "the President of India is pleased to make the following appointments/Changes.”

Among changes among the current Governors, Shri Bandaru Dattarayu, who is currently the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, has been transferred and will take charge of Haryana. Current Governor of Haryana, Shri Satyadev Narayan Arya, is transferred and appointed as Governor of Tripura.

Governor of Tripura, Shri Ramesh Bais, will now take charge as Governor of Jharkhand. Concluding the transfers is Governor of Mizoram, Shri P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, who has now been appointed as Governor of Goa.

New Governor appointments

Current Union Cabinet Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot has been appointed as the Governor of Karnataka. Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati will take charge as Governor of Mizoram. Madhya Pradesh will get a new Governore in Shri Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel. Shri Dattarau’s place as Governor of Himachal Pradesh will now be taken up by Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

As per the press communique, the Governor appointments will take effect from the dates the appointees assume their respective offices.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Specially-abled boy makes incredible portrait of Elvish Yadav, internet is super impressed

Wordle 791 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 19

Prakash Raj slammed for 'mocking' ISRO's Chandrayaan 3 mission: 'You are forgetting basic nationalism'

Onam 2023: When is Onam starting? History, significance of 10-day harvest festival

Lionel Messi becomes most decorated footballer of all time after guiding Inter Miami to Leagues Cup glory

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE