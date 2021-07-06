President Kovind appoints new Governors for 8 states - Check full list here

The office of President Ram Nath Kovind announced 8 new Governor appointments, the highlight being the name of cabinet minister Thawarchand Gehlot.

As per the press communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan, "the President of India is pleased to make the following appointments/Changes.”

Among changes among the current Governors, Shri Bandaru Dattarayu, who is currently the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, has been transferred and will take charge of Haryana. Current Governor of Haryana, Shri Satyadev Narayan Arya, is transferred and appointed as Governor of Tripura.

Governor of Tripura, Shri Ramesh Bais, will now take charge as Governor of Jharkhand. Concluding the transfers is Governor of Mizoram, Shri P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, who has now been appointed as Governor of Goa.

New Governor appointments

Current Union Cabinet Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot has been appointed as the Governor of Karnataka. Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati will take charge as Governor of Mizoram. Madhya Pradesh will get a new Governore in Shri Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel. Shri Dattarau’s place as Governor of Himachal Pradesh will now be taken up by Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

As per the press communique, the Governor appointments will take effect from the dates the appointees assume their respective offices.