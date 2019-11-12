President Kovind accepts Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant's resignation, Prakash Javadekar given additional charge

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant, who tendered resignation from the post of Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises in the NDA government at the Centre, has been accepted by President Ram Nath Kovind.

President Kovind on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Arvind Sawant and assigned Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar's the additional charge of Sawant's ministry.

Sawant, who tendered his resignation earlier stated that it would not be morally right for him to continue as Cabinet Minister.

"BJP went back from their pre-election promises. It would not have been morally right for me to continue in the Centre, so I have resigned as Union Minister," said Arvind Sawant, while addressing a press conference in New Delhi.

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant has tendered his resignation as Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises https://t.co/b0Wv4FvHvc pic.twitter.com/fzcaVonqw9 — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2019

Sawant's resignation has come amid the ongoing power tussle over government formation in Maharashtra after assembly election results between the BJP and Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena has been adamant on its stand of forming the government with BJP only if the latter accepts its '50-50 formula' but nothing has reached to any conclusion.

BJP-Sena fought the election as a pre-poll alliance but have been stuck over the 50-50 formula for government formation, with the latter demanding to rotate the chief ministers' post for 2.5 years each between the two parties.

Not having been able to reach any consensus, Sena is working on its plan B which is to form the government with NCP's and Congress support but no alliance has been yet formalised. Shiv Sena failed to get the support letter within the time limit given by Maharashtra Governor on Monday following which he (governor) invited NCP which is the third single largest party in Maharashtra election to stake claim to form the government.

NCP has time till 8:30 pm tonight (Tuesday) to stake a claim. The party is expected to hold a meeting with key Congress leaders today to take a final call on government formation with Shiv Sena. Meanwhile, the BJP has adopted a wait and watch policy.