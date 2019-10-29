President Kovind accepts Gogoi's recommendation, appoints Justice Bobde as next CJI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday signed the order to make Supreme Court Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde as the next Chief Justice of India.

He will take oath on November 18, a day after the retirement of current CJI Ranjan Gogoi. Justice Bobde is currently the most senior judge in the Supreme Court after CJI Gogoi.

Justice Bobde will serve as CJI for around 18 months and is due to retire on April 23, 2021.

Gogoi had recommended Justice Bobde's name as the next Chief Justice of India (CJI). As per tradition, the sitting CJI has to write and recommend his immediate successor.

In a letter recommending Justice Bobde's name, CJI Gogoi had requested the government that it should initiate the process for appointing Bodbe as his successor.

Justice SA Bobde is an alumnus of Nagpur University where he studied Law. He did his graduation from St. Francis De Sales College.

He was appointed as an additional judge of Bombay High Court in 2000. He Bobde was appointed as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court in 2012. In 2013, he was elevated as a Supreme Court judge.

Justice Gogoi will retire as CJI on November 11. Before demitting office, he is expected to pronounce the verdict on Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

Justice Bobde was also part of the five-judge constitution bench hearing the land dispute case.