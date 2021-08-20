President grants assent to OBC bill, states can now create lists

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind has granted assent to the OBC Amendment Bill passed in the Parliament and this bill has become law. Now the states will be able to prepare the list of OBC castes.

On August 11, the OBC Amendment Bill was passed in Parliament. On August 10, the 127th Constitutional Amendment Bill related to Other Backward Classes (OBC) was passed in the Lok Sabha with a two-thirds majority.

This bill was supported by the entire opposition including Congress, SP, and BSP. During the division of votes regarding the bill, a total of 385 members voted in its favor, while not a single vote was cast against it.

Notably, the OBC Amendment Bill, 2021 was introduced by the Central Government in the Lok Sabha on August 9. This bill related to giving the states the right to prepare the list of Other Backward Classes also got the support of the opposition.

In May, the Supreme Court, while rejecting the demand to hear a petition related to reservation, said that after the 102nd Constitutional Amendment, the right to make a list of OBCs is not with the states, but with the Centre. After this, the central government took the initiative to bring the 127th Constitution Amendment Bill to give the states the right to decide the OBC list.