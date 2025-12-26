FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
President Murmu confers PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 20 children; check full list here

President Droupadi Murmu said that the award-winning children have brought pride to their families, their communities, and the entire country.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 26, 2025, 04:16 PM IST

President Murmu confers PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 20 children; check full list here
President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on children for their exceptional achievements in the fields of Bravery, Social Service, Environment, Sports, Art & Culture and Science & Technology at a ceremony held in New Delhi on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the President congratulated the recipients of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. She said that the award-winning children have brought pride to their families, their communities, and the entire country. The differently-abled daughter, Shivani Hosuru Uppara, has achieved extraordinary accomplishments in sports, overcoming economic and physical limitations. Vaibhav Suryavanshi has established himself in the highly competitive, talent-rich world of cricket and has set numerous records. She expressed confidence that brave and talented children like them will continue to do good work and make India's future bright.

President Murmu said that it is because of talented children such as the seven-year-old Vaka Lakshmi Pragnika that India is considered a chess powerhouse on the world stage. Ajay Raj and Mohammed Sidan P, who saved others through their bravery and intelligence, deserve all the praise they receive.

Nine-year-old daughter Vyoma Priya and eleven-year-old brave son Kamlesh Kumar lost their lives while saving the lives of others with their courage. Ten-year-old Shravan Singh, amidst the risks associated with war during Operation Sindoor, regularly delivered water, milk, and lassi to the Indian soldiers stationed at the border near his home. 

PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Awardees

  1. Anushka Kumari, Football
  2. Pragnika Vaka, Chess
  3. Shivani Uppara, Para Athlete
  4. Jyoti, Para athlete
  5. Yogita Mandavi, Judo
  6. Vishwanath Karthikey Padakanti, Mountaineering
  7. Jyoshna Sabar, Weightlifting
  8. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Cricket
  9. Shravan Singh, Bravery, Social Service
  10. Mohammed Sidan P, bravery
  11. Vaka Lakshmi Pragnika, chess
  12. Vyoma Priya and Kamlesh Kumar (posthumously), bravery
  13.  Arnav Maharshi, AI
  14. Ajay Raj, Courage 
  15. Esther Lalduhawmi Hanamate, Art and Culture
  16. Suman Sarkar, Art and Culture
  17. Pooja, environmental award
  18. Vansh, social service
  19. Joshna Sabar, Sports
  20. Aishi Prisha, Innovation

What is PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar?

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is a prestigious national honour awarded annually to children for exceptional excellence in areas such as Bravery, Art and Culture, Environment, Social Service, Science and Technology, and Sports. This year, 20 children from 18 States and Union Territories have been selected for the award.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
