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President Droupadi Murmu appoints N Rangasamy as Puducherry Chief Minister, oath-taking ceremony on May 13

President Droupadi Murmu appointed N Rangasamy as Puducherry Chief Minister after the NDA’s strong victory in the Assembly elections.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 10, 2026, 08:32 AM IST

President Droupadi Murmu appoints N Rangasamy as Puducherry Chief Minister, oath-taking ceremony on May 13
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President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday formally appointed N. Rangasamy as the Chief Minister of Puducherry following the National Democratic Alliance’s decisive performance in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

The appointment was confirmed through an official notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. According to the notification, Rangasamy’s appointment will take effect from the day he takes the oath of office.

After the announcement, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan invited Rangasamy to form the new government in the Union Territory. Official sources said the swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 13.

Fifth Term for Rangasamy

With this appointment, Rangasamy is set to begin his fifth term as Chief Minister, reinforcing his position as one of Puducherry’s most influential political leaders. His party, the All India NR Congress (AINRC), led the NDA alliance to a comfortable majority in the Assembly elections conducted on April 9. The results were announced on May 4.

Political observers view the victory as a major endorsement of Rangasamy’s leadership and governance model in the Union Territory. His return to power is expected to provide continuity in administration and strengthen the NDA’s political presence in southern India.

NDA Secures Comfortable Majority

In the election, the AINRC delivered a strong performance by winning 12 of the 16 seats it contested. Alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victory in four of the 10 constituencies it fought.

Other NDA allies, including the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK), won one seat each. Altogether, the alliance secured 18 seats in the 30-member Assembly, comfortably crossing the majority mark. In addition, the Assembly will include three nominated members.

Opposition Performance

On the opposition side, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) managed to win five seats, while the Indian National Congress secured just one. The newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) also made its presence felt by winning two seats.

The new government is expected to begin work immediately after the swearing-in ceremony, with focus areas likely to include infrastructure, employment, and welfare initiatives in the Union Territory.

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