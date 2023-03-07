Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

President Droupadi Murmu accepts Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain’s resignation

In the excise policy case, President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignations of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, presently in Tihar prison, and Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 06:32 PM IST

President Droupadi Murmu accepts Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain’s resignation
File Photo

President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of jailed Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain who tendered their resignation to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a week ago. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) made the declaration through separate notifications published on Tuesday and issued on Monday. 

As per the first notification, the President is pleased to accept, on the advice of the Chief Minister of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, the resignation of Manish Sisodia, a Minister in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with immediate effect". Another notification also mentioned acceptance of Satyendra Jain`s resignation. 

"The President is pleased to accept, on the advice of the Chief Minister of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, the resignation of Satyendra Jain, a Minister in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with immediate effect," states the notification.

In a surprise move on March 2 evening, Delhi`s former Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia and jailed minister Satyendar Jain tendered their resignations to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who accepted both.

The resignations were sent to the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, from where they were forwarded to the President. Two further notifications also pointed to acceptance of the appointment of two new ministers in the Delhi cabinet-- Atishi Marlena and Saurabh Bharadwaj.

"President is pleased to appoint, on the advice of the Chief Minister of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, Atishi Marlena and Saurabh Bharadwaj as Ministers in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with effect from the date they are sworn in," it said.

The development came after the President accepted the resignation of AAP ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain on Tuesday.

Atishi represents the Kalkaji constituency and has been a key member of Sisodia`s education team. She had also contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from the East Delhi constituency and lost to BJP`s Gautam Gambhir.Bhardwaj, the party`s national spokesperson, had served the Delhi Jal Board as its vice chairman. 

Also, READ: Meet Shaliza Dhami, first woman officer to command combat unit in Indian Air Force

The legislator from Greater Kailash was also a minister during the first stint of the AAP government.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ganga Vilas Cruise begins tomorrow: See inside of luxury ship with tickets worth Rs 12.59 per person
Munmun Dutta, Palak Sindhwani, Sunayana Fozdar attend Sachin Shroff-Chandni Kothi's wedding reception
Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan turns paparazzo at film screening, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput also attend
In Pics: From Athiya Shetty to Anushka Sharma, here are some celebrities who ditched traditional red lehenga
Discover surprising health benefits of dark chocolate, from heart health to stress relief
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi shocker: Autorickshaw driver attacks woman with sharp object after altercation over fare
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.