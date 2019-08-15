President approves conferment of Correctional Service Medals on prison personnel

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday approved the conferment of Correctional Service Medals on prison personnel.

Shakil Allauddin Shaikh, Subedar, Satara District Prison; N Hemantakumar Singh, Jailor, Manipur Central Jail, Sajiwa, and Sanjay Gupta, Deputy Superintendent, Mondoli Prison Headquarters will be conferred with the Distinguished Service medal.

As many as 37 other prison personnel will also receive the Correctional Service Medals for Meritorious Service.

Mukkamalla Venugopal Reddy, Jailor, Office of the District, Sub-Jails Officer, Vijayawada; Animalla Sesha Hanuman, Head Warden, District Jail, Eluru and Ramesh Prashad, Superintendent, District Jail, Hajipur among 37 prison personnel that will receive Correctional Service Medals for their Meritorious Service.