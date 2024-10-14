India rejected Canada's allegations linking its High Commissioner to a murder investigation, calling the claims politically motivated and baseless.

India strongly rejected allegations from Canada on Monday, denying claims that its High Commissioner, Sanjay Kumar Verma, was a "person of interest" in a murder investigation. The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi called these accusations "preposterous" and attributed them to political motives. Relations between the two nations have been tense since June 2023, when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of being involved in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani separatist based in Canada. India has consistently dismissed these claims as "absurd" and "politically motivated," accusing the Trudeau government of catering to pro-Khalistan groups for political gain.

The diplomatic tensions escalated when reports emerged that Canada had named Verma as a person of interest in Nijjar's death. In response, India accused Canada of defaming its officials without any evidence, using these allegations as an excuse for not taking action against Khalistani extremism within its borders. The Indian government's statement criticized Canada for making baseless claims and argued that this was part of a deliberate effort to tarnish India's reputation for political reasons.

India's Ministry of External Affairs emphasized that no credible evidence had been shared with India since Trudeau's allegations first surfaced in September 2023, despite several requests for information. The ministry described the situation as a clear attempt to use the pretext of an investigation to discredit India for political purposes. India also defended its High Commissioner, Sanjay Kumar Verma, highlighting his 36-year diplomatic career, which included serving as an ambassador in Japan and Sudan, as well as postings in Italy, Turkey, Vietnam, and China. The ministry dismissed the accusations against him as "ludicrous."

The latest exchange followed a brief meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Trudeau at the ASEAN Summit in Laos, where Trudeau reiterated his concerns about the safety of Canadians. The encounter was described by Indian sources as insignificant, while Trudeau emphasized his responsibility to ensure Canadians' safety.

India has frequently voiced concerns about the rise of pro-Khalistan movements in Canada and urged the Canadian government to take strong measures against those promoting violence and extremism. India has pointed to the link between Khalistani extremists, organized crime, and human trafficking as issues that should worry Canada too.

The Indian government accused Trudeau's administration of giving space to extremists and terrorists who threaten Indian diplomats and community leaders in Canada. It also mentioned that requests for the extradition of criminals and terrorists have gone unanswered. India has made it clear that improving relations with Canada depends on Ottawa's willingness to take action against pro-Khalistan elements. Meanwhile, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly acknowledged the strained relationship, describing it as "tense" and "very difficult."

