Prepared for two-front war: IAF Chief Bhadauria on tensions with China and Pakistan

Border tensions between India and China do not seem to cease. Deliberations between both the sides have not yielded any results so far and the situation remains strained. In view of the growing tensions, Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadhuria said on Monday (October 5) that the Indian Air Force is fully prepared for any kind of an eventuality and very strong deployments have been made in all relevant areas considering the situation.

"It depends on how the talks progress. The talks towards disengagement, followed by de-escalation, are on. We hope that the talks will progress along the lines that are expected," said IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria, to ANI.

Bhadauria further said, "current progress is slow, what we see is an increase in an effort to dig-in for winter, in terms of forces on ground, in terms of deployment of air assets in airfields close by. Defence forces see ground reality after that. Our further action will depend on ground realities."

"China will use Skardu (airfield in Gilgit-Baltistan) is an open-ended question. But if China needs to take Pakistan's help to confront us, I have nothing to say. If Skardu gets used by China then it is a collusive threat and we will deal with it accordingly," the IAF Chief added.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Air Force Day on October 8 Bhadauria said “The IAF is ready for any possible conflict, including a two-front war.

When asked about the situation in eastern Ladakh, The Air Chief said "Be rest assured that we have deployed strongly to deal with any contingency. We have made deployment in all relevant areas; Ladakh is a small part."

In the view of the rising threat from China, India has beefed up troops and heavy weaponry in the high-altitude region. The IAF has pushed its frontline fighter jets like Sukhoi 30 MKI, Jaguar and Mirage 2000 aircraft to key frontier airbases along the Line of Actual Control.

The IAF has also been carrying out sorties of the five newly inducted Rafale jets in eastern Ladakh. Taking their preparation further ahead, the India Air Force can be seen carrying out night time combat air patrols as well. This is a clear message to the Chinese against any misadventure.