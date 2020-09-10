Preparations in full swing ahead of Parliament Monsoon session; MPs to undergo RT-PCR tests, chambers to be sanitised

Preparations are in full-swing for the parliament's upcoming Monsoon Session amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several first-time measures are being taken as MP's look to discharge their constitutional duties during this period of a pandemic.

The monsoon session will begin from September 14 and will continue till October 1.

#WATCH: Partitioning in place and all arrangements being made in the Parliament in the wake of #COVID19, as #MonsoonSession is all set to commence on 14th September 2020. pic.twitter.com/0tg23zJfw8 — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

Measures would include testing of MPs, staggered seating arrangements in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and the use of both chambers and galleries to accommodate the members.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that 257 members will be seated in the Lok Sabha hall, 172 in the Lok Sabha gallery, 60 in Rajya Sabha, and 51 in the Rajya Sabha gallery owing to the coronavirus crisis.

Birla told ANI that consultations have been held with various political parties for the monsoon session and sought their cooperation in the smooth running of the session which commences on September 14 and will have 20 sittings. "We have discussed with all parties and we will further discuss with them. Seats have been allocated on the basis of the party`s strength in the house. Every party`s leader in the house will decide who and where members will sit, " Birla told ANI

He also said that attempts were being made to scrap the use of pen-and-paper to mark attendance, and instead use digital methods.

Birla also said that Chambers will be sanitised and MPS will have to undergo the RT-PCR test before being allowed to attend the session.

"Holding the monsoon session was a challenge during the pandemic but we have to fulfill our constitutional responsibilities. We want Parliament to become more accountable and answerable to people," Birla said at a press conference.

He further claimed that this monsoon session will be 'historic' as it is being held amidst a pandemic that is raging across the country.

Both the Houses of Parliament will sit for four hours daily adhering to coronavirus precautionary measures. On the first day of the session on September 14, the lower House will meet from 9 am to 1 pm and sitting in the Upper House will be from 3 pm to 7 pm. On subsequent days, proceedings in Rajya Sabha will be held from 9 am till 1 pm while that of Lok Sabha will be from 3 pm to 7 pm.

However, Question Hour has been scrapped for this monsoon session of the parliament, and instead, written questions could be asked and they will have to be answered. Birla further said that Zero Hour will be of half-an-hour duration.

Amid the Opposition's demand for the election of the Deputy Speaker, the Lok Sabha Speaker said the house and the government have to take a call on it.

(With ANI inputs)