Premraj Arora, ex-Mr India and famous bodybuilder, dies of heart attack at 42 (Photo: Insta/Premraj)

In the last 1 or 2 years, cases of death due to heart attacks have rapidly emerged in the country. From young people to middle age person, we have seen people dying from cardiac arrest. Even fit people have lost their lives due to this. Now, another incident has come to light from Rajasthan. Famous bodybuilder and ex-Mr India, Premraj Arora, died of a heart attack in Kota.

Arora, 42, finished his routine work and went to take a bath in the bathroom. But he did not come out even after hours. When the family members knocked on the door, no answer was received from him. When the door was broken, Premraj was found unconscious. His family rushed him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. The whole family is shocked by his death as he was very fit. Arora has two daughters.

Premraj had won the Best Power Lifting of Rajasthan award in 2012-13. In 2014, Premraj became Mr India in a competition held in Nagpur and won the gold medal. Premraj also won the title of Mr Rajasthan twice between 2016-2018. Premraj used to train the youth in the gym and had won dozens of bodybuilding awards. Premraj was one of those people who followed strict rules and stayed away from drugs.

