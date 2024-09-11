Premium Pet House Sells 300 Golden Retriever Puppies In August; Addresses The Breed’s Increasing Demand In India

The group of dog breeders offered doorstep deliveries across India to increase sales.

The month of August was special for Premium Pet House, a team of dog breeders in India. The company recorded a sale of 300 Golden Retriever puppies across the country. Multiple incentives and sales strategies were executed to achieve this milestone regarding Golden Retriever puppies for sale in India. Considering such high demand, Premium Pet House addresses a spike in the demand for this breed in India.

India has always been a country that loves animals. Along with having the highest population of vegetarians in the world, animal love is embedded in the country’s culture. Dogs are some of the most beloved animals across the country. From buying puppies to adopting them, Indians have showered their love on these furry friends for years. This has resulted in the emergence of top-notch canine care facilities, dog hostels, and kennels in India.

Such love for dogs is evident in the sales figures reported by Premium Pet House. The dog breeders claim that this is the case for almost every dog breed they sell, including Labrador Retrievers, Poodles, Pugs, German Shepherds, Pomeranians, Rottweilers, English Bulldogs, Beagles, Shih Tzu, and more. While Golden Retrievers take the cake, other breeds sold by Premium Pet House have also received love from dog lovers across India.

The team of dog breeders credits this achievement to their innovative sales strategies. The newly launched doorstep deliveries have contributed to a significant increase in the sale of puppies all over India. The activity of purchasing a dog systematically is still not as streamlined as it should be in India. While many Indians love these animals, few know the best route to buy these furry friends the right way.

Eliminating the hassle of visiting pet stores or dog breeders, Premium Pet House delivers puppies to their clients’ doorsteps. When asked about the authenticity of these services, a representative of the company said, “We deliver our puppies only after carrying out the standard formalities. When we receive queries over phone calls or emails, we send personalized quotes to the clients. They then choose the puppy and the price they are willing to pay. Once the deal is locked, we start the paperwork and follow the legal and administrative procedures before closing the deal. Doorstep deliveries are done only to replace physical visits. Every other buying procedure remains the same.”

Premium Pet House also claims that an affordable Golden Retriever price in India has made its clients buy more of these puppies. As per its management, the company works without expensive middlemen who increase the final price of puppies. It assesses the ongoing market forces determining the prices and does its best to reduce them to make the furry friends affordable to the clients. In most cases, reputed dog breeders in India charge more for their brand positioning and quality of services. Having spent more than twenty years in the industry, Premium Pet House claims to go the other way. Its founding team had set up the venture to build a community of dog lovers in the country, making this the company’s motto instead of earning more profits.

Another key contributing factor behind the sale of 300 Golden Retrievers in a month was the guarantee of ethical breeding. Premium Pet House claims to follow all dog breeding laws and regulations applicable in India.

A few of these regulations are as follows:

• No breeding of dogs younger than 18 months

• Restriction of female dogs to birth five litters in their lives

• Having at least one licensed vet on board

• Avoiding artificial insemination

• Focus on conceiving naturally (without any force)

• No dog breeding after crossing eight years of age

• No inbreeding of dogs to ensure healthier puppies

As per Premium Pet House, its dog breeders follow these rules while breeding every dog on its farms. This instills confidence and faith in clients, getting over the stigma often associated with dog breeding. The company also offers scheduled visits to anyone who wants to see its breeding farms across India. These visits involve meeting the dog breeders, confirming ethical breeding practices, and witnessing the conditions of the breeding farms.

Premium Pet House makes pet parents’ lives easier by offering additional services along with dog breeding and selling. The service that resonates the most with its clients is dog kenneling. The company has set up dog kennels in multiple cities across India to look after their clients’ dogs while they are away. This allows Premium Pet House to build a relationship of trust, further increasing the demand for its puppies.

A Premium Pet House kennel has professionals who take care of a dog until its parent returns. These experts feed the furry friend, groom it, and keep it company. If needed, the company also offers to train a puppy depending on the client’s requirements.

Further, the dog breeders associate the jump in their sales with a wide range of puppies available for their clients. Premium Pet House claims to offer a plethora of breed options to their clients, giving them freedom of choice. Upon receiving an inquiry, it sends puppy options with different coat colors, ages, training degrees, and vaccinations. The client can then choose the puppy that suits their needs.

Premium Pet House has also won its clients’ trust by offering puppies with champion bloodlines. “A lot of Golden Retrievers sold in August belonged to a champion bloodline,” says a Pune-based dog breeder associated with the company. A majority of dog lovers and pet parents in India prefer buying purebred puppies and the ones carrying a champion bloodline. Longer and healthier lives attract clients from across the country, resulting in higher sales figures.

With the sale of 300 Golden Retriever puppies in August, Premium Pet House reflects a significant increase in the breed’s demand with time. It claims that while Golden Retrievers have always been popular in the West, their popularity is growing in India at an alarming rate. While every dog lover in the country must have seen this breed, few would have bought these furry friends until recently. Premium Pet House believes that low prices and more knowledge of this breed have made people buy a large number of these puppies.

Further addressing the high demand for Golden Retrievers, the dog breeders claim that the breed has attracted several first-time pet parents. One of Premium Pet House’s dog breeders in Bangalore says, “We sold a lot of Golden Retrievers in August to new pet parents. These puppies are tailor-made for people with little to no experience in raising a pet. They are docile, playful, gentle, and full of love. Controlling a Golden Retriever is never a challenge. If you train your pup well, you will have a constant companion and a best friend who understands you the best!”

The breed’s family-friendly nature is another reason Premium Pet House gives for high Golden Retriever demand in the country. Most pet parents in India live with their families, increasing the need for family pets. Golden Retrievers come with their bubbly and infectious energy, winning over all members of a family. These dogs are also known for their loyalty and unconditional love. Ideally, a Golden Retriever manages to impress a toddler as well as a senior citizen. This makes it one of the best family pets in the country.

Finally, Premium Pet House attributes the high demand for this breed to media exposure. Golden Retrievers are photogenic dogs that are featured on thousands of social media accounts across the globe. From popular influencers to close friends, people are constantly exposed to the beauty and utility of these dogs. Golden Retrievers have also featured in various movies and TV shows over time, making them immortal on screen. Such media exposure prompts several Indians to buy these puppies and join the bandwagon of proud pet parents on social media!

Shivling Giri, the founder of Premium Pet House, is pleasantly surprised to see the figures shared by his sales team. He says, “While the Goldies have always been high in demand, these numbers are equal parts surprising and motivating. We are thrilled to see the love people across the country are showering on these furry friends. Since its inception, Premium Pet House was meant to be a channel for promoting canine love and helping dog lovers buy affordable puppies. I believe we are succeeding in our mission, one puppy at a time!”

About Premium Pet House

Premium Pet House is a team of dog breeders and sellers offering their services for over twenty years. Headquartered in Pune, the company has breeding farms all over India, including Mumbai, Bangalore, Goa, Ahmedabad, Kolhapur, and more. Its team also includes dog groomers, trainers, and healthcare professionals to enhance its clients’ buying journeys. With its latest doorstep delivery and after-sale services, Premium Pet House allows dog lovers to become pet parents without leaving their houses.

