Premanand Maharaj HEALTH Update: Vrindavan saint walks nearly 200 metres, putting all rumours to rest, shares BIG message to his devotees

Premanand Maharaj's padayatra has become an integral part of Braj culture and the bhakti tradition. For centuries, saints in Vrindavan have expressed their devotion and penance through parikrama and padayatra, making it a vital link between devotees and the divine.

The spiritual town of Vrindavan is currently witnessing an unprecedented influx of devotees eager to catch a glimpse of Premanand Maharaj. The anticipation is palpable as devotees from far and wide converge on the streets of Vrindavan, hoping to receive the saint's blessings.

Thousands queue Up for Darshan

Since last night, thousands of devotees have been patiently waiting in line outside Premanand Maharaj's hut, eager to catch a glimpse of the revered saint. The crowd swelled further when Maharaj embarked on his daily padayatra, forcing authorities to extend the usual route to accommodate the sheer numbers.

Premanand Maharaj's padayatra has become an integral part of Braj culture and the bhakti tradition. For centuries, saints in Vrindavan have expressed their devotion and penance through parikrama and padayatra, making it a vital link between devotees and the divine.

Growing popularity of Premanand Maharaj's discourses

The recent surge in devotees can be attributed to the growing popularity of Premanand Maharaj's simple yet profound discourses on social media. Thousands have been inspired to visit Vrindavan personally, seeking his blessings and darshan. As Diwali approaches, the numbers are expected to swell further, posing a challenge for local authorities and volunteers managing the crowds.

Premanand Ji personally addressed rumours

Naval Nagari Baba, a member of Premanand Ji’s entourage, said that Maharaj Ji himself clarified the matter yesterday during a private conversation. Maharaj Ji had asked people not to spread such rumours. He mentioned that some people were spreading false news, claiming that “Maharaj Ji’s health is deteriorating” and, in some cases, even that “Maharaj Ji has attained Brahmalin.”