Premanand Maharaj health update: Recent video shows him laughing, then why are devotees offering him their kidneys?

Recently, there have been rumours regarding the health of Premanand Ji Maharaj, according to which he has not been keeping well. He revealed in an interview that both his kidneys failed, while the administration of his ashram said that he is well now but will not continue his morning walk.

For the past few days, social media has been abuzz with concerns about the health of Vrindavan saint Premanand Maharaj. There have been rumours regarding his ill health, which have concerned his followers. A video initially sparked health concerns, showing him with a swollen and reddened face, which shocked the devotees.

How is Premanand Ji Maharaj's health update?

However, after devotees expressed their concerns, Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Parikar Shridham Vrindavan clarified in a formal statement that Premanand Maharaj is doing well and also his daily routine. But the ashram also said that his usual early morning walk had been postponed indefinitely. The administration also warned people against spreading rumours about the health of Premanand Ji Maharaj.

In an interview with YouTuber Elvish Yadav, Maharaj opened up about his health, saying, “Dono kidney fail hai, theek kya hona hai ab to jaana hai. Ab theek hone ko kuch nahi bacha.” (Both my kidneys have failed now, there is nothing to be cured for as time has come to leave earth.)

Amid rumours of his ill health, a few days ago, a video went viral on social media where he can be seen laughing in his usual friendly way, after which his devotees and followers could take a sigh of relief. This video made the devotees happy as Premanand Maharaj’s health started showing signs of improvement.

Devotees offering kidneys to Premanand Ji?

As the news regarding Premanand Ji Maharaj’s kidney failure spread, followers from all over the country have been expressing willingness to offer their kidney to him, but the Vrindavan-based saint has declined their offer.

Premanand Ji Maharaj is the most revered spiritual figures in India. His real name is Anirudh Kumar Pandey, and he was born in Kanpur. At the age of 13, he renounced the world and joined the Radhavallabhi Sampradaya in Vrindavan, devoting his life to Radha-Krishna.