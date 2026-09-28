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Premanand Maharaj Disciple Death: Private part cut, blood-stained grinder found in room; probe underway

Disciple Rasik Dulari died after fall from Vrindavan ashram, postmortem shows blood loss, police found blood stained grinder and injury to private part.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 28, 2026, 06:01 PM IST

Premanand Maharaj Disciple Death: Private part cut, blood-stained grinder found in room; probe underway
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The death of Premanand Maharaj’s disciple Deepak Lodhi, known as Rasik Dulari, has taken a shocking turn in Vrindavan. Police have received his post-mortem report, which says excessive blood loss was the cause of death. During a search of his room in the ashram, a tile-cutting grinder with blood marks was found. Investigators suspect he may have used it to injure his private parts before falling from the fourth floor.

Injury found during investigation

Deepak Lodhi, a resident of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, was found dead on Friday after allegedly jumping from the fourth floor of Guru Kripa Kunj Ashram on Barah Ghat Marg in Vrindavan. Police say no suicide note has been found so far. According to CO Sandeep Kumar, who is investigating the case, Deepak sustained serious injuries during the fall from the fourth floor, which could have led to profuse bleeding.

However, during the post-mortem examination, police found that the private part of the deceased was cut, and the cause of the fatal injury will be revealed only after the medical tests are over. During the search of the room, police found a tile-cutting grinder with bloodstains, and they suspect that the machine was used to cut his private part before his death. The authorities are trying to find out why he was injured and how that injury was related to the fall from the fourth floor.

Also read: Delhi University: 3 Law students suspended for harassing Hindu College women; banned from campus

CCTV footage and ongoing probe

A crucial CCTV clip has now surfaced. It shows people walking outside the ashram when Deepak suddenly falls from the fourth floor. Police are checking the postmortem report, the footage and items found in his room to understand what really happened. The grinder has been sent for forensic testing.

Deepak was living in the ashram when the incident happened. The ashram has not given any detailed statement so far. Police say they are looking at every possible angle and recording statements of others staying there. It is still not clear if it was suicide, an accident or something else.

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