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INDIA
Congress spokesperson Mallikarjun Kharge's farewell speech in the Rajya Sabha was a memorable one. His witty remark "Prem humare saath, shaadi Modi ji ke saath," referencing former PM HD Deve Gowda's shift in allegiance to the BJP-led government, sparked laughter across party lines, including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Congress spokesperson Mallikarjun Kharge's farewell speech in the Rajya Sabha was a memorable one. His witty remark "Prem humare saath, shaadi Modi ji ke saath," referencing former PM HD Deve Gowda's shift in allegiance to the BJP-led government, sparked laughter across party lines, including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday bid farewell to retiring Rajya Sabha MPs, asserting that those in politics and public life "neither get tired nor retire" due to their passion to serve the country. Addressing the upper house of Parliament during the ongoing budget session, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rajya Sabha said, "Those in politics, public life, neither get tired nor retire for the passion to serve the country."
Recalling his association with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda of over 54 years, Kharge quipped,"I have known him for 54 years and have worked with him. But I don't know what happened. He dated us, loved us, but married Prime Minister Narendra Modi." The Prime Minister, who was present in the Rajya Sabha, was also seen laughing. Kharge also praised senior leaders like Sharad Pawar and Tiruchi Siva, saying they would continue to serve the nation despite their retirement.