Did Rahul Gandhi push pregnant journalist? Congress calls it propaganda, cooked up by BJP

Three-month pregnant journalist Richa Parashar has alleged that Rahul Gandhi grabbed and pulled her during an Opposition protest at the Supreme Court, while Congress has denied the allegation and accused the BJP of creating propaganda around the incident.

A three-month pregnant journalist has alleged that Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi aggressively grabbed and pulled her hand during the Opposition's protest over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls at the Supreme Court premises.

Richa Parashar, who works with news website Oneindia, was later admitted to a hospital in Delhi. Speaking to NDTV from her hospital bed, she said the incident happened while she was trying to get a soundbite from Rahul Gandhi.

"This is not about Congress or BJP. I am just a common citizen doing my job. Very unfortunate some of the things people are saying," she told NDTV.

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP State Vice President Rajesh Bhatia says, "It was around 8:00 or 8:30 PM when a young woman approached me near the office in Rajendra Nagar. She explained that her sister, a journalist, had been pushed by Rahul Gandhi; she was pregnant, had sustained injuries, and required medical attention. She asked for our help. I immediately called our MLA, Umang Bajaj, and Prateek Sharma, a local leader here. We rushed to the hospital right away, where she had arrived with her husband. We ensured she received first aid. After consulting the doctor, we were informed that there were complications regarding her pregnancy and she needed to be admitted. Subsequently, she underwent an ultrasound and X-ray, and the doctor administered the necessary injections and treatment. She has now been shifted to a room and is under observation; senior doctors will conduct a further check-up in the morning to determine the course of her ongoing medical treatment." — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2026

Parashar alleged that Rahul Gandhi grabbed her hand and pulled her with such force that she fell near the entrance of the Supreme Court. She also claimed that her cameraman was pushed and fell on her, followed by several other people amid the crowd.

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP State Vice President Rajesh Bhatia says, "It was around 8:00 or 8:30 PM when a young woman approached me near the office in Rajendra Nagar. She explained that her sister, a journalist, had been pushed by Rahul Gandhi; she was pregnant, had sustained injuries, and required medical attention. She asked for our help. I immediately called our MLA, Umang Bajaj, and Prateek Sharma, a local leader here. We rushed to the hospital right away, where she had arrived with her husband. We ensured she received first aid. After consulting the doctor, we were informed that there were complications regarding her pregnancy and she needed to be admitted. Subsequently, she underwent an ultrasound and X-ray, and the doctor administered the necessary injections and treatment. She has now been shifted to a room and is under observation; senior doctors will conduct a further check-up in the morning to determine the course of her ongoing medical treatment." — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2026

What does the journalist allege happened?

"Rahul Gandhi Pushed me down" Rahul Gandhi now pushes a female journalist! Rahul Gandhi's behavior are dangerous for Indian Democracy! He pushes journalist, beats his workers with elbow punch, pushes his own Chief Minister. Rahul Gandhi is behaving like a goon! https://t.co/9GtJ36LDHO — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी (@pradip103) October 12, 2026

According to Parashar, she was standing near a gate of the Supreme Court premises waiting for Rahul Gandhi to come out.

"I was inside the Supreme Court premises, positioned right by a gate, waiting for him to exit so I could get a soundbite, specifically from Rahul Gandhi... I extended the mic; he gestured for me to move it away, so I did. But then I saw other mics being thrust forward, and since it was my job - I was on assignment - I moved my mic back in," Parashar said from her hospital bed.

She claimed the situation became chaotic when Rahul Gandhi moved towards her.

"Before I could fully process what was happening - my cameraperson was behind me - Rahul Gandhi moved forward with a very unpleasant expression. Suddenly, he grabbed my hand - right here - and yanked me forward. He pulled me so hard, and then - it all happened so fast - his bodyguards shoved me away. You know the Supreme Court entrance has a few steps - two or three, I couldn't count exactly due to the crowd, and I fell face-first onto them," Parashar, who said she is three-months pregnant, told the visitors in the hospital room.

Parashar says her phone and microphone were damaged

The journalist maintained that the incident was captured on video and said her cameraman was recording at the time. "Rahul Gandhi grabbed me first... and since my cameraperson was recording, he immediately shoved him as well... I fell on my knees and stomach and my cameraperson fell on top of me. My phone is completely shattered now and my mic receiver got completely dislodged," the journalist said from the hospital room.

She also said her voice can be heard in the recording.

"I spoke to him very politely, and I find it hard to believe - he is the Leader of the Opposition after all... when it happened I felt like I wouldn't be able to breathe anymore," Parashar said.

Video becomes part of the political dispute

Parashar had shared a video of the incident, but Congress leaders and supporters disputed her interpretation of the footage.

They argued that the available visuals do not clearly show Rahul Gandhi pushing or pulling the journalist.

Congress leader Alka Lamba also rejected the allegations in a post on X and questioned the sequence of events described by the journalist.

"Protest during pregnancy carries risk. They say Rahul Gandhi pushed her at 3-4 pm and then they say she went to hospital at 8.30 pm. Her sister reached the BJP MLA's office to manufacture propaganda. She underwent an X-ray which is usually not done during pregnancy," Lamba said in the post on X.

Other Congress supporters also circulated videos showing Rahul Gandhi surrounded by journalists during the protest and pointed to the confusion and crowd movement around him.

Congress calls allegation BJP propaganda

The Congress has denied that Rahul Gandhi assaulted the journalist and has described the allegation as an attempt to create political propaganda.

The party and its supporters have questioned the interpretation of the available footage and maintained that it does not establish the allegation made by Parashar.

Parashar, however, has stood by her account and said another recording exists in which she believes the alleged pulling of her hand can be seen.

BJP leaders visit journalist in hospital

BJP leaders visited Parashar at the hospital following the incident and raised questions over the Congress' response to her allegation.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari alleged that Congress workers did not help the journalist after the incident and instead questioned her account.

"Rahul Gandhi, who speaks of 'smashing the patriarchy,' behaved like a goon. The women of this country should see the true face of the Congress party and the reality behind Priyanka Vadra's slogan of 'ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon'," Bhandari, who along with other party leaders went to the hospital to meet the journalist, told reporters this morning.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier called protest ‘powerful demonstration’

The alleged incident took place during the INDIA bloc's day-long demonstration against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the SIR exercise.

After the protest ended, Rahul Gandhi thanked those who participated and described the demonstration as "a powerful demonstration that the people of India will not be intimidated."

The INDIA bloc had also broadened its protest strategy, moving beyond its earlier focus on Gyanesh Kumar and presenting the demonstration as a wider campaign centred on democratic rights.

CJP stages separate protests amid tight security

At the same time, the satirical political group Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been organising sporadic protests in Delhi using what it describes as guerrilla-style tactics.

Security has remained tight across the capital, with at least 20,000 paramilitary personnel deployed.

The allegations involving Parashar have now added another political flashpoint to an already tense day of protests, with the journalist maintaining her account and the Congress rejecting it.