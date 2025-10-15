FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India vs Australia ODI series: When and where to watch Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in action – Full schedule and live streaming details

Will AI boom go bust like dot-com bubble? IMF warns...

Meet man, IPS officer, BIT Mesra Alumna, whose SHOCKING reply to panelists during UPSC interview is going viral: 'You keep your job, I keep my...'

Pankaj Dheer funeral: Nikitin Dheer consoles grieving mother Anita Dheer, emotional video goes viral - Watch

Diwali gift for govt employees of this state, dearness allowance hiked by 3%, arrears to be paid in...

Precision strike, advanced weapons: Rajnath Singh to unveil Tejas Mk1A Fighter Jet; set to join IAF on...

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to 48-hour ceasefire after violent border clashes

Bihar elections 2025: With 'Bihar First, Bihari First' slogan, Chirag Paswan's LJP-R announces first list of 14 candidates

Salman Khan attends Pankaj Dheer's funeral, hugs Mahabharat actor's son Nikitin Dheer - Watch

Delhi Artificial Rain: CM Rekha Gupta's BIG move to tackle air pollution, city to witness cloud seeding after Diwali on...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India vs Australia ODI series: When and where to watch Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in action – Full schedule and live streaming details

India vs Australia ODI series: When and where to watch Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

Will AI boom go bust like dot-com bubble? IMF warns...

Will AI boom go bust like dot-com bubble? IMF warns...

Meet man, IPS officer, BIT Mesra Alumna, whose SHOCKING reply to panelists during UPSC interview is going viral: 'You keep your job, I keep my...'

Meet man, IPS officer, BIT Mesra Alumna, whose SHOCKING reply to panelists..

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeIndia

INDIA

Precision strike, advanced weapons: Rajnath Singh to unveil Tejas Mk1A Fighter Jet; set to join IAF on...

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will unveil the first Tejas LCA MK1A fighter jet from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd’s (HAL) new Nashik production line on October 17. During the event, Singh will also inaugurate a second production line for the HTT-40 trainer aircraft at the same facility.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 07:11 PM IST

Precision strike, advanced weapons: Rajnath Singh to unveil Tejas Mk1A Fighter Jet; set to join IAF on...
Tejas LCA MK1A fighter jet
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will unveil the first Tejas LCA MK1A fighter jet from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd’s (HAL) new Nashik production line on October 17. During the event, Singh will also inaugurate a second production line for the HTT-40 trainer aircraft at the same facility. The production will enhance the overall strength and capability of the IAF. Rajnath Singh will witness the first flight of these fighter jets on Friday.

The production of Tejas fighter jets has been taking place at the already existing two new facilities in Bengaluru that produce 16 jets yearly. The Nashik line is the third production facility. The facility was established with an investment of more than Rs 150 crore, which will add eight more jets on a yearly basis, enhancing HAL's production capacity to 24 aircraft annually.

ALSO READ: India’s indigenous Astra Mark 2 missile a new fear for Pakistan, DRDO expands range to over 200 km; how powerful is it?

What are the features of the LCA MK1A fighter jet?

The LCA Mk1A is a more advanced, multi-role fighter jet designed to replace the Indian Air Force's (IAF) MiG-21s. The MK1A is the advanced variant of the Tejas, which features significant improvements, including improved combat avionics and air-to-air refuelling capabilities. The aircraft is a 4.5-generation multi-role fighter jet which is capable of air defence, ground attack, and maritime strike missions. It is made of over 64 per cent indigenous content.

The Tejas Mk1A features an advanced mix of weapons and payloads tailored for diverse mission profiles, including air superiority, ground strikes, and reconnaissance.

Which weapons and payloads does the LCA MK1A fighter jet equipped with?

The hard-to-detect multirole fighter jet is equipped with advanced digital avionics. It easily balances air control with precision strikes.

It will be integrated with advanced, indigenously developed systems, such as the UTTAM Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Radar, Meteor, Swayam Raksha Kavach, and control surface actuators, which were integrated in September. While dual-pylon ASRAAM was integrated in June. As part of its weapons and payloads, there is a balanced set of air-to-air missiles for both Beyond Visual Range (BVR) and Within Visual Range (WVR) combat. These are:

Astra Mk1 – This is India’s Long-Range BVR Missile, which allows Tejas to strike from stand-off ranges, improving pilot survivability, making it superior in aerial combat.

ASRAAM – This is a Short-Range Dogfight Missile which doubles the Mk1A’s dogfight capacity.

Python-5 – A 360° Engagement Missile, this ensures precision and agility in close combat.

Meteor Missile – It turns Tejas Mk1A into a real fighter in aerial combat with first-look, first-shot capability. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Annu Kapoor brutally slammed for saying Tamannaah Bhatia has 'dudhiya badan': 'Yeh buddha ashleel hai'
Annu Kapoor brutally slammed for saying Tamannaah Bhatia has 'dudhiya badan'
Why Tata Motors' shares plunged 40% today; know the real reason here
Why Tata Motors' shares plunged 40% today; know the real reason here
Rishab Shetty celebrates success of Kantara Chapter One by flaunting his 'swollen leg, exhausted body', reveals film was only possible because of 'divine energy'
Rishab Shetty celebrates success of Kantara Chapter One by flaunting his..
Watch viral video: Shweta Bachchan gives unexpected shoutout to Aishwarya Rai on dance floor, grooves with Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda on...
Viral video: Shweta Bachchan gives unexpected shoutout to Aishwarya Rai on...
IndiGo flight suffers major mid-air scare, second incident in four days; here's what happened
IndiGo flight sees major mid-air scare, second incident in four days
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE