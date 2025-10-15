Precision strike, advanced weapons: Rajnath Singh to unveil Tejas Mk1A Fighter Jet; set to join IAF on...

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will unveil the first Tejas LCA MK1A fighter jet from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd’s (HAL) new Nashik production line on October 17. During the event, Singh will also inaugurate a second production line for the HTT-40 trainer aircraft at the same facility.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will unveil the first Tejas LCA MK1A fighter jet from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd’s (HAL) new Nashik production line on October 17. During the event, Singh will also inaugurate a second production line for the HTT-40 trainer aircraft at the same facility. The production will enhance the overall strength and capability of the IAF. Rajnath Singh will witness the first flight of these fighter jets on Friday.

The production of Tejas fighter jets has been taking place at the already existing two new facilities in Bengaluru that produce 16 jets yearly. The Nashik line is the third production facility. The facility was established with an investment of more than Rs 150 crore, which will add eight more jets on a yearly basis, enhancing HAL's production capacity to 24 aircraft annually.

ALSO READ: India’s indigenous Astra Mark 2 missile a new fear for Pakistan, DRDO expands range to over 200 km; how powerful is it?

What are the features of the LCA MK1A fighter jet?

The LCA Mk1A is a more advanced, multi-role fighter jet designed to replace the Indian Air Force's (IAF) MiG-21s. The MK1A is the advanced variant of the Tejas, which features significant improvements, including improved combat avionics and air-to-air refuelling capabilities. The aircraft is a 4.5-generation multi-role fighter jet which is capable of air defence, ground attack, and maritime strike missions. It is made of over 64 per cent indigenous content.

The Tejas Mk1A features an advanced mix of weapons and payloads tailored for diverse mission profiles, including air superiority, ground strikes, and reconnaissance.

Which weapons and payloads does the LCA MK1A fighter jet equipped with?

The hard-to-detect multirole fighter jet is equipped with advanced digital avionics. It easily balances air control with precision strikes.

It will be integrated with advanced, indigenously developed systems, such as the UTTAM Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Radar, Meteor, Swayam Raksha Kavach, and control surface actuators, which were integrated in September. While dual-pylon ASRAAM was integrated in June. As part of its weapons and payloads, there is a balanced set of air-to-air missiles for both Beyond Visual Range (BVR) and Within Visual Range (WVR) combat. These are:

Astra Mk1 – This is India’s Long-Range BVR Missile, which allows Tejas to strike from stand-off ranges, improving pilot survivability, making it superior in aerial combat.

ASRAAM – This is a Short-Range Dogfight Missile which doubles the Mk1A’s dogfight capacity.

Python-5 – A 360° Engagement Missile, this ensures precision and agility in close combat.

Meteor Missile – It turns Tejas Mk1A into a real fighter in aerial combat with first-look, first-shot capability.