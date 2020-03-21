'Precautions not panic': PM Modi's advice to nation amidst coronavirus outbreak

At a time when the Centre and state governments are working in tandem to close down cinema halls, schools, colleges and other public places to promote social distancing in view of the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday told the citizens not to panic, and take all the necessary precautions. He also urged people to be home and avoid all unnecessary travels.

"Never forget - precautions not panic! It’s not only important to be home but also to remain in the town/ city where you are. Unnecessary travels will not help you or others. In these times, every small effort on our part will leave a big impact," Modi tweeted.

It is to be noted that On Sunday(tomorrow), Modi called for 'Janta Curfew'- 'People's Curfew' - a restriction imposed by people themselves to remain indoors. The call to observe a "Janata curfew" or a 'People's Curfew' was announced by the Prime Minister on Thursday evening. While speaking on the way ahead for India in tackling the coronavirus outbreak and the initiative that the citizens need to take, Modi urged that the entire country to observe the curfew i.e. they should stay indoors and work from home on that day, also encouraging them to extend the practice for the following days.

Over 3,700 passenger trains scheduled to start between Saturday midnight to 10 pm on Sunday will stay grounded in the wake of the Janata curfew. Roughly, 7 crore businessmen from across the country will close their trading establishments to participate in the public curfew amidst the coronavirus outbreak. Their 40 crore employees will also observe the curfew.

In India, the total number of positive cases has crossed 200, with four people dead after being infected with the virus.