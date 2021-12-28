'Precautionary dose' for 60+ with comorbidities 9 months after 2nd dose - Check new guidelines

The Union Health Ministry on Monday issued new guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination wherein healthcare workers and those above the age of 60 with comorbidities will be eligible for a 'precautionary dose' of vaccine. It will be given to them nine months after receiving the second dose.

Besides, the Health Ministry issued guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination of children aged between 15-18 years and precaution dose to healthcare and frontline workers. Earlier, on Saturday Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that vaccination for children between 15-18 years will begin from January 3.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin has been granted approval for restricted use in an emergency situation in the age group between 12 and 18 years. The precaution dose for healthcare and frontline workers would be administered from January 10. Over 90% of the adults in the country has been covered with at least one dose while 62% have got their both doses, the Health Ministry data said.

Health Ministry's new guidelines

Those above 60 with comorbidities, who have already received both the doses, will be given the third dose.

The third dose will be given on the completion of 9 months from the date of administration of second dose on doctor’s advice.

All healthcare and frontline workers to access the precaution dose of vaccination through their existing Co-WIN account.

Co-WIN system will automatically send SMS to such beneficiaries nine months after their taking of second dose.

Registration and appointment services can be accessed through both, the online and the onsite modes.

15 years and above can register on Co-WIN through an existing account or create new account through a unique mobile number.