Praying for Parrikar's health, no question of leadership change in Goa as of now: State BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar

The health of CM Parrikar, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, deteriorated on Saturday sparking hectic political activities across parties in the coastal state.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 17, 2019, 01:42 PM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday asserted that the Goa government was "stable" and there was "no question" of change in leadership as of now amid deteriorating health of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

Speaking to Zee Media, Goa BJP president Vinay Tendulkar said, "There is no question about change in leadership as of now. We are praying for his speedy recovery. Congress will get nothing out of their this exercise."

The health of Parrikar, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, deteriorated on Saturday sparking hectic political activities across parties in the coastal state.

Former Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar said he has been waiting to see Parrikar but has not been able to. 

"Even I have not been able to see him since he is being said to be critical from last 2-3 days. I am waiting for the opportunity to see him," he told Zee Media.

The Congress on Saturday staked claim to form government in Goa claiming that the Parrikar dispensation has lost its majority in the Assembly following the demise of BJP MLA Francis D'Souza.

The strength of Goa Assembly has reduced from 40 to 37 after the death of D'Souza and resignation of two MLAs -- Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte. While the Congress currently has 14 MLAs, down from 16 after Sopte and Shirodkar left it to join the BJP, the latter has 13 MLAs.

BJP's state media coordinator Sandesh Sadhale said the party is "already thinking on Goa political transit phase".  

"Our BJP leadership in Delhi and Goa are very strong, stable and are already thinking on Goa political transit phase," Sadhale said in a statement.

"We will come out of all the things with greater success. Do not believe in any rumours or any news being spread via social media," he added.

State minister Vijai Sardesai met Parrikar on Saturday at his private residence at Dona Paula and said his health had "deteriorated", but he was "stable".

Later in the evening, the BJP held a meeting of its MLAs to discuss the political situation arising out of the health condition of Parrikar, who has been ailing since February last year.

A BJP leader, on condition of anonymity, said all party MLAs have been asked not to leave the state.

"It was specifically told to all the MLAs (in meeting on Saturday) that we should not leave the state," he told PTI.

Sardesai had earlier ruled out the possibility of any new political formations in the state in the wake of Parrikar's health condition.

(With PTI inputs)

