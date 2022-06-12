Prayagraj violence: Illegal construction at house of prime accused demolished amid heavy security

PDA demolishes local leader Javed Ahmed's house

On June 12, 2022, The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) Demolished the illegally constructed parts of a local leader, Javed Ahmed's house in Prayagraj. Ahmed is a resident of JK Ashiana Colony located in Kareli locality of Prayagraj’s old city area and has already been arrested in connection with the violent protests that erupted in Prayagraj. The PDA had sent a notice to the resident on June 10, asking them to vacate the illegal premises till June 12.

#WATCH | Demolition of the "illegally constructed" residence of Prayagraj violence accused Javed Ahmed underway, after the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) earlier put a demolition notice at the residence. pic.twitter.com/p1okHrFyz7 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 12, 2022

The PDA had deployed heavy security force in front of the residence of Prayagraj violence accused Javed Ahmed.

#WATCH | Heavy security force deployed in front of the residence of Prayagraj violence accused Javed Ahmed.



Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) had earlier put a demolition notice at his residence, asking him to vacate the house by 11am today as it is "illegally constructed". pic.twitter.com/sk0KCEVVdm — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 12, 2022

According to the notice, Javed's house in the Kareli Police Station area was built unlawfully and without approval from the competent authorities. On May 10 of this year, a show-cause notice was issued in this respect, with the date of hearing set for May 25.

Javed Ahmed has been alleged as the key conspirator of the protest in Prayagraj against ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Prayagraj Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Kumar told reporters, "Mastermind Javed Ahmed detained, there could be more masterminds...The anti-social elements used minor kids to hurl stones at the police and administration. A case registered under 29 crucial sections. Action will be taken under Gangster Act and the NSA."

Kumar said that some individuals believed to be behind the arson and violence have been identified. “These people include some who were at the forefront of the anti-CAA protests of 2020 in Prayagraj. None of the trouble makers or the people behind them would be spared,” he said.

Ahmed's daughter and activist Afreen Fatima, however, reportedly claimed in a letter to National Commission for Women that her family members were detained without a warrant.

PDA teams started the identification of illegal constructions and encroachments in Atala and nearby areas in an apparent follow-up of warnings issued by police and administrative officials about illegal properties of rioters being targeted following Friday’s violent protest.

