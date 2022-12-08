Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Ropeway to be built near Viman Mandapam temple, Triveni Push over Allahabad Sangam

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was shown the preparations for the Kumbh recently (File)

Ahead of the Maha Kumbh in 2025, the Prayagraj Development Authority has planned a ropeway that would be built across the Allahabad Sangam. The last Maha Kumbh Mela was organized in 2013 and it was attended by millions of people. The Kumbh Mela is a month-long festival organized every 12 years in Prayagraj, formerly Allahabad. The proposed project is expected to come up near the Viman Mandapam temple on the side of the city, Triveni Push at Arail, and Ulta Qila on Jhunsi side.

CEO of the Prayagraj Mela Authority said the National Highway Logistics Management Limited has visited the Sangam area where the ropeway will be built across the Ganga river. It will be built at three places -- Viman Mandapam temple on the city side, Triveni Push at the Arail side (across river Yamuna at Naini side), and Ulta Qila on Jhunsi side.



The officers of the NHLM checked the feasibility of the project. They believe it could prove to be a turning point for the tourism sector of the city.

The team will decide if the project can be built or not.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was shown the preparations for the Kumbh recently in a meeting and he directed that the ropeway be built starting next year, IANS reported.

The team is discussing details related to the safety aspects, the expected footfall, and the feasibility of the ropeway considering the massive number of devotees expected to visit the city during the mega religious event.

Chauhan said the team will ensure the safe conduct of the festival.

Millions of Hindu devotees from India and abroad visit Prayagraj, one of the most important and ancient cities in the Hindu religion.

Prayagraj's old name was Allahabad. The Yogi Adityanath government changed the name.