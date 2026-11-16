'Pray to Chhathi Maiya to bestow her blessings': PM Modi extends greetings as festival ends with morning Arghya

Chhath Puja ended with morning arghya to the rising Sun as PM Modi and leaders across India joined devotees in celebrations.

Chhath Puja ended on Monday with morning arghya to the rising Sun, as PM Modi and leaders across states joined devotees at ghats to complete the four-day festival. Devotees in cities like Patna, Delhi, Gorakhpur, Kolkata and Ayodhya gathered in large numbers to offer prayers and seek blessings.

PM Modi greets devotees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the final day of Chhath Puja. In a post on X, he said the four-day ritual of the grand festival concluded with prayers to the rising Sun. He described the festival as divine and dedicated to nature. He said it showed a remarkable confluence of steadfast resolve and spiritual practice. "I pray to Chhathi Maiya to bestow her blessings on all the devotees observing the fast, as well as on my family members across the country," PM Modi wrote.

Leaders join celebrations across states

In Patna, BJP National President Nitin Nabin carried a daura as his wife Deepmala performed the rituals, while in Munger, Bihar CM Samrat Chaudhary offered morning arghya. In Chhattisgarh's Jashpur, CM Vishnu Deo Sai and his wife also offered arghya, a ritual they perform every year in his constituency, Kunkuri.

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CM Sai said they had come to pray to the Sun God and seek blessings from devotees, especially fasting women, and announced bhumi pujan for a new Chhath Ghat with sanctioned funds for better facilities. In Gorakhpur, MP Ravi Kishan offered arghya at Bhim Sarovar and praised Chhathi Maiya's blessings, while in Delhi, MP Manoj Tiwari offered arghya at Sonia Vihar Ghat.