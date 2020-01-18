'Pray for her quick recovery': PM Modi says news of Shabana Azmi's injury is distressing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday prayed for a quick recovery of actor Shabana Azmi who was injured in a car accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district.

"The news of @AzmiShabana Ji’s injury in an accident is distressing. I pray for her quick recovery," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

The veteran actor met with an accident as her car rammed into a truck at the highway and was brutally injured. She was taken to Mumbai and has been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

She is stable and under observation, Executive Director and CEO of Kokilaben Hospital Dr Santosh Shetty said. She was earlier admitted to MGM Hospital which said she was stable and out of danger.

Her husband Javed Akhtar was also present inside the car but escaped unhurt, reports said. Raigad police said her driver was also injured in the accident.

“While driving from Pune to Mumbai, their vehicle was hit by a truck on the expressway. Javed Akhtar was also present in the car. He is safe. Both Azmi and the driver were admitted to MGM Hospital, Panvel,” police said.

PTI reported that the incident took place near Khalapur, over 60 km from Mumbai, when their Tata Safari car rammed into a truck, said Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar.