Praveen murder case: BJP workers' mass resignation to hit party in Assembly elections

A top BJP official said that the resignation of BJP Yuva Morcha office bearers, including the party's social media management team, in connection with the death of BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru, is likely to have a severe impact on the party's chances in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Nalin Kumar Kateel, the BJP's state president, and the district in which he was elected have sparked uproar inside the party.

To show their displeasure at Praveen's death, BJPYM members and office bearers from around the state, including those from Vijayapur, Bagalkote, Dakshina Kannada, and Chitradurga districts, resigned and sent letters to the state's BJP officials.

Yuva Morcha President Sandeep Arivinangadi went out to the employees and convinced them not to quit their jobs.

More than 100 of the party's social media managers have said they won't participate in the party's program. BJP members in Tumkur held a protest and handed in their resignations in front of the District Collector's office.

There have been concerns aired on social media by members of the party's youth wing over the Bommai cabinet's capacity to uphold its ideological principles. As most of the cabinet members are former members of the JDS and Congress, the situation has deteriorated.

In her resignation letter, Rekha Shambu of Hubballi said that religion is essential to them and that it is their first concern.

On Thursday, BJP state campaigner M G Mahesh urged BJPYM office bearers not to step down from their positions. In return, he has vowed that the party will never disappoint them.

It has also been decided that the investigation into BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru's death would now be handled by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The chief minister told reporters that the killing of the young BJP member was the result of a well-coordinated criminal syndicate.

"It has an interstate dimension. The issue has been discussed with state DG and IG and complete details have been sought. We will write to the Union Home Ministry requesting for investigation by the NIA," he said.

More stringent security measures, such as installing CCTV cameras at all border crossing points along the Kerala border, were mentioned by Bommai.

Temporary police camps and checkpoints will be set up in communities along the Karnataka-Kerala border area. There will be an increase in night patrols and an extra battalion of the KSRP would be deployed in Dakshina Kannada district, according to the state's government.

In addition, it was determined to further up the investigation into the murder that occurred in Suratkhal the day before yesterday. To solve this situation, specialised teams should be formed. Meetings with religious leaders will be conducted in each area, according to the country's leader.

Police in the southern Indian state of Karnataka said they have detained two persons in connection with the death of a BJP Yuva Morcha worker earlier this week.

(With inputs from ANI)