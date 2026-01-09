FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Pratik Jain's I-PAC issues first statement since ED raids in West Bengal: 'A difficult and unfortunate...'

High-voltage drama had unfolded in West Bengal earlier this week as the central probe agency carried out raids at I-PAC's office and the residence of its co-founder and director Pratik Jain. Here are more details on this.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jan 09, 2026, 10:24 PM IST

The Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), a high-profile political consultancy, has issued its first statement since being raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday. The consultancy, which is Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress party's (TMC) main strategic partner, described the searches as "unfortunate" and said the action raises serious concerns. High-voltage drama had unfolded in West Bengal earlier this week as the central probe agency carried out raids at I-PAC's office and the residence of its co-founder and director Pratik Jain.

What did the I-PAC say?

I-PAC said in its statement: "It was a difficult and unfortunate day for a professional organisation like I-PAC. We believe this raises serious concerns and sets an unsettling precedent." The firm added: "We have extended full cooperation and will continue to do so as required, engaging with the process in complete accordance and respect for the law." I-PAC, which was founded over a decade ago, further said it was built on the belief that public life is strengthened when young professionals contribute to the democratic process in a non-partisan manner.

Mamata Banerjee vs ED

On Thursday, the ED conducted searches at several locations including I-PAC’s office and Jain's residence in Kolkata as part of an investigation into allegations of money laundering linked to a coal-smuggling case. The central agency says it is carrying out the probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). During the raid, Banerjee visited the site of the search and confronted ED officials. She has accused the agency of attempting to steal sensitive data pertaining to the TMC's poll strategy ahead of the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections. The ED has since approached the Calcutta High Court, alleging obstruction of inquiry.

